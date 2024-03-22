Studio announces release date for ‘horror’ video game set on North Sea oil rig

The games developer behind the long-awaited ‘horror’ video game set on a North Sea oil rig has announced the day it will be released.

Still Wakes the Deep, the latest game from the Brighton-based developer The Chinese Room, is based on the fictional disaster of the Beira D oil rig, located off the coast of Scotland.

Set in December 1975, the player will need to navigate the collapsing rig to save their crew from a supernatural “otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality”.

The gamer will control an offshore oil rig worker fighting for their life through a vicious storm, perilous surroundings, and the dark, freezing North Sea waters.

The aim is to search for the crew and help them survive while running, climbing and swimming through the flooding corridors and storm-lashed outer decks.

In a trailer revealing a June 18th release date, new footage from the game features an ominous voiceover of a woman speaking to a person named ‘Caz’.

“I still cannae believe you went,” the woman’s voice states amid scenes of the eerily abandoned oil rig.

“What were you thinking, going to that place?

“I wish you hadn’t got yourself into this mess, but you did. And you cannae run forever.”

Still Wakes the Deep

The Chinese Room is an award-winning indie game development studio behind several narrative titles, including the critically acclaimed 2015 game Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture.

A description of Still Wakes The Deep on the Steam website describes the game as an “immersive disaster story aboard a stunningly-realised North Sea oil rig, starring an authentic cast of Scottish actors”.

“Experience the beauty and ferocity of the sea as it rips apart one of humanity’s strongest structures and its steadfast crew.

“No weapons. No powers. Just your wits and determination. Struggle for survival on an unstable oil rig, where one wrong step could be your last.”

Still Wakes the Deep will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it hits the shelves in on 18 June, 2024.