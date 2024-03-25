Waste firm adds city jobs with £300,000 Port of Aberdeen contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Waste firm adds city jobs with £300,000 Port of Aberdeen contract

The company said it marks a "significant milestone" towards its carbon reduction plans.
By Kelly Wilson
25/03/2024, 7:50 am
© Supplied by Engage PRBelle Sierina, environmental manager at Port of Aberdeen and Neil Sharp, managing director at EIS Waste Services.
Belle Sierina, environmental manager at Port of Aberdeen and Neil Sharp, managing director at EIS Waste Services.

Waste management and recycling company EIS Waste Services has won a £300,000 contract to help Port of Aberdeen achieve its net zero ambitions.

The three-year contract will see EIS provide collection services across Port of Aberdeen’s estate, from visiting vessels to office facilities.

The port aims to become the UK’s first net zero port by 2040 and the new contract will support the reduction of its emissions.

This is because the waste will be sent to EIS’ purpose-built transfer station facility at Checkbar on the outskirts of Aberdeen, near Cove, which is fully powered by renewable energy.

Its system of recycling and energy production allows a 100% diversion from landfill solution.

Neil Sharp, EIS Waste Services managing director, said: “This partnership with Port of Aberdeen marks a significant milestone for us, emphasising our commitment to a sustainable future.

“Through the delivery of our comprehensive waste management and recycling services, we aim to support Port of Aberdeen in its journey towards net zero.”

Carbon reduction aims

EIS, which has 108 staff, has recently taken on two additional drivers to meet the demands of the contract.

The company, which was founded in 1974, is currently trialling a fully electric Volvo skip truck as part of its carbon reduction plans in a move EIS claims to be the first of its kind in Aberdeen.

Belle Sierina, Port of Aberdeen environmental manager, said: “Effective waste management and recycling is an important strand of our net zero strategy.

© Supplied by Port of Aberdeen
The North Harbour at the Port of Aberdeen.

“We look forward to working with EIS Waste Services and identifying opportunities to enhance our environmental and sustainability activities.”

EIS works with clients across energy, commercial, education, healthcare, retail, leisure and construction sectors. The firm also provides domestic skip hire.

Last year Port of Aberdeen became the first port in the UK to commit to net-zero operations by 2040.

Unlike other ports, its carbon-busting efforts – backed by a 10-year £55m investment – cover emissions from visiting ships.

