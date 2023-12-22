RWE picks up Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone from Vattenfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

RWE picks up Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone from Vattenfall

By Ryan Duff
22/12/2023, 7:13 am
© Supplied by RWERWE acquires the UK Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone portfolio.
RWE is set to acquire the UK Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone portfolio, which represents a potential 4.2 gigawatt in production, from Vattenfall.

RWE explained the agreed purchase price “corresponds to an enterprise value of £963 million.”

The portfolio comprises three offshore wind development projects off the east coast of England, these are, Norfolk Vanguard West, Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas.

Each with a planned capacity of 1.4 gigawatts, the three projects are located between 31 and 50 miles off the coast of Norfolk in East Anglia.

After 13 years of development, the three development projects have already secured seabed rights, grid connections, Development Consent Orders and all other key permits.

Norfolk Vanguard West and Norfolk Vanguard East are the two most advanced of the three projects, having secured the procurement of most key components.

Following the deal, RWE says its next goal for these two projects is to secure a Contract for Difference (CfD) in “one of the upcoming auction rounds. “

RWE also plans to resume the development of the Norfolk Boreas project, which was previously halted.

Earlier this year Vattenfall called off its development of the Norfolk Boreas project due to rising costs.

At the time, the firm said that Norfolk Boreas would have a SEK 5.5 billion impact on earnings, as costs increased “up to 40%.”

Yesterday Energy Voice reported that Vattenfall and Vestas had signed exclusivity agreements for the Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas projects.

These two will potentially feature up to 184 V236-15 MW turbines.

The contract also includes a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) for the 1,380 MW Norfolk Vanguard West project, comprising of 92 Vestas’ V236-15 MW offshore wind turbines.

Tom Glover, RWE’s UK Country Chair: “The UK has been one of our most important core markets for decades.

“We are delighted that we can now further contribute to achieving the UK’s ambitious build-out targets for offshore wind.

“The timely and efficient deployment of offshore wind is essential to ensure the UK’s domestic energy security, as well as achieving our net zero targets.

“We very much welcome the UK government’s recent decisions on future offshore wind auctions which provides us with the confidence to invest and represents a positive step in maximising the UK’s clean energy potential, ensuring sustained and lowest prices for consumers and creating good quality jobs.”

