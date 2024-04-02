Shell set for Dutch court appearance to appeal landmark climate ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell set for Dutch court appearance to appeal landmark climate ruling

Shell is appealing a court ruling ordering the oil and gas supermajor to cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.
By Mathew Perry
02/04/2024, 7:00 am
© BloombergBig Oil green renewables
The logo of Shell Plc on a oil storage silo, beyond railway tanker wagons at the company's Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Lawyers for Shell (LON:SHEL) will appear in court in The Netherlands this week to appeal a landmark ruling ordering the oil and gas firm to cut its carbon emissions.

In 2021, a Dutch court ruled Shell must reduce its carbon emissions, crucially including scope 3 emissions, by 45% by 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

The Dutch arm of Friends of the Earth (Milieudefensie) lodged the case against Shell on behalf of a group of organisations and 17,000 Dutch citizens in 2019, with the ruling seen as a ‘watershed moment‘ for the oil and gas industry.

Following the ruling, Shell promptly confirmed it intention to appeal and the court in The Hague will hear the case over four days starting today (April 2).

In the interim, the court did not suspend the ruling pending the outcome of the appeal.

The court also left the method of making the required emissions cuts up to Shell, and the company said it would “step up and accelerate” its transition to a net zero business.

Since the 2021 ruling, new Shell chief executive officer Wael Sawan has come under pressure from Shell staff for a perceived scaling back of renewables investment.

The British-Dutch supermajor is also reportedly considering slowing the pace of its carbon emissions cuts to increase investment in oil and gas.

Why the case matters

The case against Shell began when Friends of the Earth (FoE) Netherlands and several  environmental NGOs brought proceedings against Shell in the Hague District Court in 2019.

The groups alleged the emissions from Shell business activities directly contributed to climate change.

As a result, FoE Netherlands argued Shell violated its duty of care under Dutch law and international human rights law.

The ‘landmark’ ruling ordering Shell to cut its emissions generated headlines because, notably, it included not just emissions from Shell’s own operations (Scope 1 and 2) but also the emissions ’embodied’ in the fuels it supplies to customers (Scope 3).

© Supplied by Shell
The Shell operated Nelson platform in the North Sea

The inclusion of these embodied Scope 3 emissions means the case could have major implications for the way courts in other countries look at the legal liability of fossil fuel producers.

Law firm Shearman & Stirling said the initial ruling marked the first time a national court ordered a private company to reduce its emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

“The court’s focus on Scope 3 emissions suggests that oil and gas companies may also 2be held accountable for what end-customers do with their products.

As such, the decision may cause energy companies to rethink their relationships with end-users and the type of energy products the companies sell.”

Similar legal battles between environmental activists and North Sea operators are also being seen in courts in the UK and Norway.

The North Sea oil and gas sector could also be impacted by an impending ruling in a UK supreme court ruling in a case centred on scope 3 emissions, which could have implications for legal challenges to the Rosebank development.

Shell appealing landmark ruling

A Shell spokesperson told Energy Voice that while the company agrees the world needs urgent climate action, it did not believe the court ruling is the right solution for the energy transition.

Shell offshore wind farm © Supplied by Shell/Stuart Conway
A Shell offshore wind farm.

“It is ineffective and even counterproductive to addressing climate change, and there is no legal basis for it under Dutch law,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Friends of the Earth (FoE) Netherlands said it and six other organisations are “confidently heading into Shell’s appeal”.

The organisation said Shell is “willingly choosing to ignore its role in addressing the climate crisis”.

© Friends of the Earth Netherlands
Climate activists celebrate a ruling ordering Shell to cuts its carbon emissions outside of a court in the Netherlands.

FoE Netherlands director Donald Pols said: ““Shell is constantly trying to run away from its responsibility to stop dangerous climate change, but they can’t bolt from the courtroom.

“Climate scientists warn that we need to act even faster than originally thought. Shell may keep putting up smokescreens, but the facts are crystal clear.

“Their emissions need to be drastically cut.”

Lawyer for FoE Netherlands Roger Cox said the scientific basis for the organisation’s original claim against Shell “has only solidified”.

“In court, it’s facts that matter, which is why I am confident that we can once again convince the judges that Shell needs to act in line with international climate agreements,” Mr Cox said.

 

 

