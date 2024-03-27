OEUK says industry committed to OGA Plan goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

OEUK says industry committed to OGA Plan goals

By Michael Behr
27/03/2024, 3:47 pm
© Supplied by OEUKOffshore Energies UK (OEUK) has voiced its support for the goals of the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) recently released OGA Plan
Mark Wilson.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has voiced its support for the goals of the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) recently released OGA Plan.

Commenting on the report’s release today, OEUK HSE and operations director Mark Wilson said: “The UK offshore energy sector is committed to meeting the decarbonisation targets and has made great progress already by reducing emissions 24% since 2018 with a 45% reduction in methane from flaring and venting in the same time period.

“It is recognised the importance of building on this achievement with the continued investment to deliver future decarbonisation reductions.

“OEUK has been engaged with the NSTA on the consultation for the OGA plan and provided a clear recommendation for industry to demonstrate ongoing ownership of the decarbonisation journey, with regulatory intervention available as a backstop if required.

“A study to evaluate how the industry will meet decarbonisation targets commenced in early 2024.”

The NSTA publication follows a consultation with the industry which began in November 2023.

It calls for improved efficiency of oil and gas production, reduced flaring and venting of waste fossil fuels during production, new efforts to speed up decommissioning of ageing platforms and a focus on lower greenhouse gas generation by using wind or other forms of low carbon power to generate electricity to run oil and gas platforms.

Wilson added: “Initial findings of the study show a clear commitment from industry to meet the 2030 target of a 50% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions based upon the 2018 baseline. The study is taking a collaborative approach to its work and will include the role that technology can provide in delivering current and future decarbonisation solutions which are not limited to electrification.

“As part of the OGA plan, ongoing engagement will occur between industry and the NSTA to ensure that the full range of decarbonisation opportunities are evaluated to meet the North Sea Transition Deal targets.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts