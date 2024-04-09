Former Shell CEO talks up benefits of listing in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Former Shell CEO talks up benefits of listing in New York

By Bloomberg
09/04/2024, 4:20 pm
© BloombergShell New York
Ben van Beurden Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

International oil companies listed in the US benefit from higher multiples, greater access to capital and a friendlier investor base, according to Shell Plc’s former chief executive officer.

“It’s a major issue,” Ben van Beurden said when discussing the valuation gap between European and North American oil and gas players at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

European supermajors have historically lagged their US peers, with some investors pointing at large spending on renewables as part of the reason why shares have underperformed. Shell’s current CEO, Wael Sawan, has made it his focus to cut costs and return more money to shareholders as part of a 10-quarter sprint to shake up the company.

In an interview with Bloomberg Opinion, Sawan acknowledged that Shell’s London listing seemed to be suppressing its value.

Van Beurden, who stepped down from Shell at the end of 2022, said that deeper capital pools and higher multiples across the board on the New York Stock Exchange lifted North American valuations higher than those of Europeans. “More positive” attitudes in the US to oil and gas companies also benefited majors.

“All these factors conspire against the people listed in Europe,” he said.

While relocating listings seems an obvious solution to the problem, doing so isn’t straightforward, Van Beurden added. In the meantime, Shell has to demonstrate it has superior worth despite being “massively undervalued.”

Van Beurden acknowledged that the company considered moving its listing to the US in 2021 before Shell instead announced it would drop its dual listing and move its headquarters to London. At the time it was trying to solve issues that were related to the Netherlands and leaving Europe was “a bridge too far”.

“Of course we looked at all sorts of options,” Van Beurden said. “We thought that going to the UK was the most logical next step. Was it going to be the end game? You always have to reconsider what other options are there.”

