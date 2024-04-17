Sir Ian Wood calls for greater UK-Scottish Government collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sir Ian Wood calls for greater UK-Scottish Government collaboration

By Michael Behr
17/04/2024, 6:55 am Updated: 17/04/2024, 6:55 am
© Supplied by EECETZ chairman Sir Ian Wood interviewed ahead of the Energy Exports Conference.
ETZ chairman Sir Ian Wood interviewed ahead of the Energy Exports Conference.

Chairman of Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Sir Ian Wood has called for urgent collaboration between the Scottish and UK Governments to unlock Scotland’s energy potential in a preview conversation ahead of the Energy Exports Conference.

Sir Ian, who spoke to Stuart Broadley, the CEO of the Energy Industries Council, expressed concerns over the current political landscape’s impact on the energy sector, saying: “There’s clearly an urgent need for a long-term and consistent policy roadmap towards net zero.”

Wood pointed out the complexities of navigating between responsibilities shared by the Scottish and UK Governments, adding: “We must have greater collaboration between both governments, whichever parties may be in power, and ensure there is alignment on a clear set of agreed, consistent and clear objectives over the long term.”

His call for increased government collaboration aligns with sentiments from industry leaders in EIC’s Net Zero Jeopardy Report, advocating for unified UK and Scottish government efforts and a persistent policy to foster net zero and other projects, irrespective of the governing party.

Wood criticised the ongoing uncertainty fuelled by political decisions, highlighting the essential role of the oil and gas industry in the transition to net zero.

“It’s frankly a huge source of frustration that our political parties fail to recognise that our oil and gas sector is a crucial component of energy transition,” Wood said, advocating for a pragmatic approach to leveraging Scotland’s existing energy resources while accelerating the shift to renewable energy.

Reflecting on the strengths of Scotland’s energy sector, Sir Ian Wood expressed optimism about the region’s potential for transformative growth.

He pointed to the significant progress made, particularly in the North East, which boasts a massive 17GW of floating wind projects within 100 nautical miles of Aberdeen, representing 73% of all such projects in Scottish waters.

The discussion concluded with a focus on the upcoming Energy Exports Conference as an essential platform for showcasing the UK’s capabilities to the world and fostering collaboration within the energy sector.

