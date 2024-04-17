Sir Ian Wood calls for greater UK-Scottish Government collaboration

Chairman of Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) Sir Ian Wood has called for urgent collaboration between the Scottish and UK Governments to unlock Scotland’s energy potential in a preview conversation ahead of the Energy Exports Conference.

Sir Ian, who spoke to Stuart Broadley, the CEO of the Energy Industries Council, expressed concerns over the current political landscape’s impact on the energy sector, saying: “There’s clearly an urgent need for a long-term and consistent policy roadmap towards net zero.”

Wood pointed out the complexities of navigating between responsibilities shared by the Scottish and UK Governments, adding: “We must have greater collaboration between both governments, whichever parties may be in power, and ensure there is alignment on a clear set of agreed, consistent and clear objectives over the long term.”

His call for increased government collaboration aligns with sentiments from industry leaders in EIC’s Net Zero Jeopardy Report, advocating for unified UK and Scottish government efforts and a persistent policy to foster net zero and other projects, irrespective of the governing party.

Wood criticised the ongoing uncertainty fuelled by political decisions, highlighting the essential role of the oil and gas industry in the transition to net zero.

“It’s frankly a huge source of frustration that our political parties fail to recognise that our oil and gas sector is a crucial component of energy transition,” Wood said, advocating for a pragmatic approach to leveraging Scotland’s existing energy resources while accelerating the shift to renewable energy.

Reflecting on the strengths of Scotland’s energy sector, Sir Ian Wood expressed optimism about the region’s potential for transformative growth.

He pointed to the significant progress made, particularly in the North East, which boasts a massive 17GW of floating wind projects within 100 nautical miles of Aberdeen, representing 73% of all such projects in Scottish waters.

The discussion concluded with a focus on the upcoming Energy Exports Conference as an essential platform for showcasing the UK’s capabilities to the world and fostering collaboration within the energy sector.