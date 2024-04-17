Syros: Deltic eyes farm out on ‘drill-ready’ project by end of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Syros: Deltic eyes farm out on ‘drill-ready’ project by end of year

By Allister Thomas
17/04/2024, 7:44 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Repsoldeltic syros
: Syros sits immediately west of Repsol’s Montrose-Arbroath production hub

Hot off its Southern North Sea success with Shell, Deltic Energy (AIM: DELT) said it is progressing plans for a farm out deal on its “drill-ready” Syros prospect by the end of this year.

The development has estimated recoverable reserves of 24.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (P50).

Deltic is 100% owner of Syros, in licence P2542 in the UK’s central North Sea.

The company said it has had “significant engagement with a number of operators” and is “confident” of finding a joint venture partner to progress it.

“The Company is in dialogue with potential counterparties with a view to securing a farm out before the end of this year when a well commitment is required to progress to the next phase of the licence,” it said in full-year 2023 results on Wednesday.

Deltic spent £2.2m developing its portfolio, particularly the Syros and Selene licences, during 2023 as well as progress its Pensacola appraisal plans.

It comes after Deltic successfully farmed out two hot projects– the Pensacola discovery and Selene exploration prospect – to Shell in recent years, with both to be drilled by the Valaris 123 jack-up starting in July.

Drilling and assessment Pensacola recently confirmed it as the largest discovery in the southern North Sea in a decade as 72.6 million barrels of oil equivalent in a gas and oil case.

An appraisal well is what’s planned for it this summer, alongside the Selene exploration well.

Selene is thought to be similar sized at around 53 million barrels of oil equivalent (p50).

Significant headwinds and ‘pre-election rhetoric’

Despite Deltic’s success, chairman Mark Lappin pointed to “significant headwinds” facing the wider industry over the fiscal regime and uncertainty running into the general election.

Labour is promising another change to the windfall tax if it wins power –which would be the fifth tax change for the sector since 2022.

Mr Lappin said: “We and others in our sector are facing significant headwinds in the political environment in which our business operates. Various issues have made energy a key policy area and, heading into an election in the UK, support for our sector appears to have become divided along party political lines.

“Some of this is likely pre-election rhetoric but it has a negative effect on many of our activities and slows decisions with regulators. At Deltic, we remain focussed on moving our assets along the conveyor belt as quickly as possible.

“We and others in the industry are engaging with policy makers across the political spectrum to emphasise the importance of our sector and to show that we at Deltic and colleagues across the sector are ready to play our part in delivering the energy needed, delivering the energy transition and protecting jobs, communities and treasury receipts.

“Our message is simple: we will need oil and gas in our energy mix for decades. A domestic supply is better for jobs, better for treasury receipts, better for energy security and better for emissions compared with imported supplies.”

Recommended for you

Tags