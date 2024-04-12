UK Government on hunt for another energy minister as Graham Stuart resigns

UK energy minister Graham Stuart has announced he is stepping down from government.

It means the UK Government will be on the hunt for the 11th person to take on the brief within the last 10 years.

Mr Stuart, who took on the portfolio for energy and climate in October 2022, said he was stepping down to focus on local issues.

Tendering his resignation to the Prime Minister, he said: “Having served as a minister for most of the last eight years I have decided that now is the time to step down.

“I intend to continue serving my constituents in Beverley and Holderness, campaigning on local issues and look forward to fighting and winning the seat later this year”.

It’s been an enormous joy and privilege to serve as a minister over most of the last 8 years. I’m proud of all we have achieved as a government, not least being the first major economy to halve CO2 emissions. I look forward to supporting the PM from the backbenches. pic.twitter.com/s3ykZI80qB — Graham Stuart MP (@grahamstuart) April 12, 2024

Looking to his time as energy minister, Mr Stuart pointed to work to reform the UK’s electricity market, the Green Jobs Delivery Group and establishing the Net Zero Council.

He said: “Officials at BEIS and now DESNZ are among the finest in the civil service, going above and beyond to ensure the UK’s energy security and decarbonisation while also delivering affordable energy”.

Mr Stuart’s tenure included four changes to the energy sector’s fiscal regime – imposed by the Treasury – over the windfall tax, drawing heavy criticism of the UK Government.

Since 2014, when Matt Hancock took over the brief, the UK has had 10 ministers in charge of energy – including Jacob Rees-Mogg’s brief stint in charge during Liz Truss’ premiership.

Earlier this week, Energy Voice revealed that a UK Government promise of 200 DESNZ civil servant jobs to be relocated to Aberdeen had been watered down to just 35.