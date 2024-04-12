UK Government on hunt for another energy minister as Graham Stuart resigns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK Government on hunt for another energy minister as Graham Stuart resigns

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/04/2024, 4:58 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstockgraham stuart uk energy minister
Graham Stuart is stepping down to focus on "local issues".

UK energy minister Graham Stuart has announced he is stepping down from government.

It means the UK Government will be on the hunt for the 11th person to take on the brief within the last 10 years.

Mr Stuart, who took on the portfolio for energy and climate in October 2022, said he was stepping down to focus on local issues.

Tendering his resignation to the Prime Minister, he said: “Having served as a minister for most of the last eight years I have decided that now is the time to step down.

“I intend to continue serving my constituents in Beverley and Holderness, campaigning on local issues and look forward to fighting and winning the seat later this year”.

Looking to his time as energy minister, Mr Stuart pointed to work to reform the UK’s electricity market, the Green Jobs Delivery Group and establishing the Net Zero Council.

He said: “Officials at BEIS and now DESNZ are among the finest in the civil service, going above and beyond to ensure the UK’s energy security and decarbonisation while also delivering affordable energy”.

Mr Stuart’s tenure included four changes to the energy sector’s fiscal regime – imposed by the Treasury – over the windfall tax, drawing heavy criticism of the UK Government.

Since 2014, when Matt Hancock took over the brief, the UK has had 10 ministers in charge of energy – including Jacob Rees-Mogg’s brief stint in charge during Liz Truss’ premiership.

Earlier this week, Energy Voice revealed that a UK Government promise of 200 DESNZ civil servant jobs to be relocated to Aberdeen had been watered down to just 35.

Exclusive: Business leaders ‘extremely disappointed’ as UK Gov confirms just 35 civil servants coming to Aberdeen

