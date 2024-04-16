Ashtead Technology to continue M&A strategy after strong 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ashtead Technology to continue M&A strategy after strong 2023

By Michael Behr
16/04/2024, 3:09 pm Updated: 16/04/2024, 3:15 pm
Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie.

Subsea equipment specialist Ashtead Technology (AIM: AT.) aims to continue its ongoing mergers and acquisition (M&A) strategy after it helped deliver strong results for the company in 2023.

Speaking to Energy Voice, chief executive officer Allan Pirie said: “We’ve seen an opportunity to grow and scale Ashtead technology through M&A by consolidating a fragmented market, expanding geographically and expanding our range of products and solutions.”

2023 saw Ashtead’s revenues grow 51% to £110.5 million, up from £73.1m in 2022. According to the company’s results, its acquisitions of WeSubsea and Hiretech in late 2022 and ACE Winches in November 2023, contributed 17% of this.

Both 2022 purchases performed ahead of their acquisition cases, with WeSubsea’s revenues rising 15% from compared to 2022, and 23% for Hiretech.

ACE Winches results delivered on the company’s expectations, with Pirie noting that he was “really encouraged by how the team have embraced the acquisition and the opportunities that are now coming for the group.

“We always believed that ACE Winches was a high-quality business with really good people and really good equipment, and that is what we found as owners for the last four months.”

M&A strategy

Ashtead has pursued its M&A strategy since 2017, having completed eight transactions since then.

“When it comes to M&A, we believe that we are good home for owner-managed businesses and that’s generally what we’ve bought,” Pirie said.

“We buy businesses, we invest in the equipment, we invest in their teams, we integrate them, we internationalise and we create opportunities not only for Ashtead, but for the people that we’ve acquired with the businesses.”

He added that Ashtead plans to continue its M&A strategy to build the company.

“The key things that we look for in any acquisition is strong cultural alignment with Ashtead,” Pirie said. “We’re looking for market-leading expertise and long-term customer relationships.

“And very often these businesses have got the same customer relationships as Ashtead already. We want to find businesses that are obviously got opportunities to grow.”

“We fully integrate the acquisitions in what we do, which is absolutely key, it’s one brand, one team, one route to market and we’re very close to our customers.”

The company saw strong organic growth in its 2023 results, accounting for 35% of its revenue growth. Pirie noted that this provides a strong platform for the company and its acquisitions to develop.

“We’re not just buying things to bolt them on to the group. We’ve buying things to make the company bigger and stronger, and deliver more value to our customers,” he said.

