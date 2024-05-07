Rovco to create over 100 new jobs in Scotland

Technology solutions provider for the offshore wind sector Rovco is recruiting for over 100 new jobs across its Aberdeen and Edinburgh bases.

The firm has said it looks to expand its pool of wind sector talent to deliver “explosive growth” and the deployment of its AI and autonomy solutions.

The company has already hired nearly 30 new roles in the first few months of 2024 across its Bristol and Aberdeen offices.

By the end of 2025, it aims to have hired around 200 new positions globally, including 25 in the US to support recent agreements with the likes of industry giant Orsted, and 10 in Asia.

The firm said that following this expansion it looks to open new offices in Europe and Asia.

© Supplied by ROVCO

Brian Allen, chief executive of Rovco, said: “Technology will be vital in improving the economics of offshore wind and accelerating the energy transition.

“Places like Aberdeen that have a rich heritage in offshore oil and gas are well placed to benefit from this transition.

“We’re looking for people who are passionate about technology for good and can help us on our mission to change the economics of offshore wind.”

Most of the roles will be in Rovco’s innovative hydrographic division, which spans wind farm planning surveys, seabed mapping, and UXO (unexploded ordnance) surveys.

The business has shared that it will be recruiting across several areas, including survey, engineering, data processing, and project management.

Rovco is looking to promote cross sector collaboration as it said many of the skills needed in its upcoming jobs are transferrable from the offshore oil and gas sector.

Most roles will be onshore and based in Aberdeen, at the mid-senior level positions, with openings also available at the company’s Edinburgh office.

James Reynolds, head of talent acquisition at Rovco, said: “We’ve seen huge growth across our operations over the past couple of years, so we’re excited to bring in new talent to support and continue our growth.”