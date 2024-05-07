Rovco to create over 100 new jobs in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Rovco to create over 100 new jobs in Scotland

By Ryan Duff
07/05/2024, 8:52 am Updated: 07/05/2024, 9:12 am
© Supplied by ROVCOROVCO looks to expand as it sets out plans for 100 new jobs in Scotland.
ROVCO looks to expand as it sets out plans for 100 new jobs in Scotland.

Technology solutions provider for the offshore wind sector Rovco is recruiting for over 100 new jobs across its Aberdeen and Edinburgh bases.

The firm has said it looks to expand its pool of wind sector talent to deliver “explosive growth” and the deployment of its AI and autonomy solutions.

The company has already hired nearly 30 new roles in the first few months of 2024 across its Bristol and Aberdeen offices.

By the end of 2025, it aims to have hired around 200 new positions globally, including 25 in the US to support recent agreements with the likes of industry giant Orsted, and 10 in Asia.

The firm said that following this expansion it looks to open new offices in Europe and Asia.

Brian Allen, chief executive of Rovco © Supplied by ROVCO
Brian Allen, chief executive of Rovco

Brian Allen, chief executive of Rovco, said: “Technology will be vital in improving the economics of offshore wind and accelerating the energy transition.

“Places like Aberdeen that have a rich heritage in offshore oil and gas are well placed to benefit from this transition.

“We’re looking for people who are passionate about technology for good and can help us on our mission to change the economics of offshore wind.”

Most of the roles will be in Rovco’s innovative hydrographic division, which spans wind farm planning surveys, seabed mapping, and UXO (unexploded ordnance) surveys.

The business has shared that it will be recruiting across several areas, including survey, engineering, data processing, and project management.

Rovco is looking to promote cross sector collaboration as it said many of the skills needed in its upcoming jobs are transferrable from the offshore oil and gas sector.

Most roles will be onshore and based in Aberdeen, at the mid-senior level positions, with openings also available at the company’s Edinburgh office.

James Reynolds, head of talent acquisition at Rovco, said: “We’ve seen huge growth across our operations over the past couple of years, so we’re excited to bring in new talent to support and continue our growth.”

