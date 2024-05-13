Bristow helicopter strikes: Workers ‘stuck’ on North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Bristow helicopter strikes: Workers ‘stuck’ on North Sea platform

By Allister Thomas
13/05/2024, 2:07 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
bristow strikes
A crew change on the Kittiwake platform.

Offshore workers have claimed to have been left “stuck” on a North Sea platform as a result of strikes from Bristow helicopters.

Pilots and other crew members across bases in Aberdeen, Shetland and Norwich downed tools last week in the first of a series of strikes over pay.

Offshore workers on board the EnQuest-operated Kittiwake platform have told Energy Voice they have not been able to depart the installation as planned due to the disruption.

It comes as further strikes are expected tomorrow (Tues 14) with risk of further travel impacts to North Sea platforms.

A source told Energy Voice that workers had not been able to depart as EnQuest was unable to procure flights due to contacting issues and other operators were able to “skip the queue”.

They said some workers are now 26 days on board, having to cancel holidays, and another was at risk of missing their daughter’s wedding until the Petrofac offshore installation manager (OIM) intervened.

EnQuest had no comment when contacted.

The Kittiwake platform

A Bristow spokesperson said: “Bristow continues to work closely with each of our customers to best support their offshore transportation needs.

“We are grateful for the support of our customers and the commitment of our teams to delivering safe operations during recent periods of poor weather and industrial action.”

Bristow strikes

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said last week that workers were “forced to strike” after the breakdown of talks calling for a “fair and reasonable pay offer”.

It said members had been accepting below-inflation settlements and pay freezes in recent years while Bristow “was experiencing financial diffucilty”.

The helicopter operator reported a net loss of $6.9m in its 2023 full year results reported in March, but pre-tax income of $18m.

On Friday it revealed an 11% pay rise had been offered in a bid for a settlement but BALPA said Bristow had failed to come up with an offer members could accept.

On a 93% turnout, 95.5% had voted in favour of strikes.

Further action is expected May 14-16 this week, May 21-23 next week, May 28-30 the following week and June 4-6 thereafter.

Bristow bosses reveal pay rise offer on the table for striking workers

 

Recommended for you

Tags