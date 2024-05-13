Bristow helicopter strikes: Workers ‘stuck’ on North Sea platform

Offshore workers have claimed to have been left “stuck” on a North Sea platform as a result of strikes from Bristow helicopters.

Pilots and other crew members across bases in Aberdeen, Shetland and Norwich downed tools last week in the first of a series of strikes over pay.

Offshore workers on board the EnQuest-operated Kittiwake platform have told Energy Voice they have not been able to depart the installation as planned due to the disruption.

It comes as further strikes are expected tomorrow (Tues 14) with risk of further travel impacts to North Sea platforms.

A source told Energy Voice that workers had not been able to depart as EnQuest was unable to procure flights due to contacting issues and other operators were able to “skip the queue”.

They said some workers are now 26 days on board, having to cancel holidays, and another was at risk of missing their daughter’s wedding until the Petrofac offshore installation manager (OIM) intervened.

EnQuest had no comment when contacted.

A Bristow spokesperson said: “Bristow continues to work closely with each of our customers to best support their offshore transportation needs.

“We are grateful for the support of our customers and the commitment of our teams to delivering safe operations during recent periods of poor weather and industrial action.”

Bristow strikes

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said last week that workers were “forced to strike” after the breakdown of talks calling for a “fair and reasonable pay offer”.

It said members had been accepting below-inflation settlements and pay freezes in recent years while Bristow “was experiencing financial diffucilty”.

The helicopter operator reported a net loss of $6.9m in its 2023 full year results reported in March, but pre-tax income of $18m.

On Friday it revealed an 11% pay rise had been offered in a bid for a settlement but BALPA said Bristow had failed to come up with an offer members could accept.

On a 93% turnout, 95.5% had voted in favour of strikes.

Further action is expected May 14-16 this week, May 21-23 next week, May 28-30 the following week and June 4-6 thereafter.