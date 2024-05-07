Breaking: Bristow offshore helicopter pilots ‘forced to strike’ in dispute over pay

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) helicopter pilots are set to take immediate strike action across five weeks in May and June in a dispute over pay, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) announced today.

Bristow maintains UK bases for offshore flights at Aberdeen Airport, Sumburgh Airport on Shetland and in Norwich, while search and rescue (SAR) crews are also based at Inverness, Prestwick and Stornoway.

BALPA said its members have been “forced to strike” by Bristow management, which the union said “continues to belligerently ignore” its calls for a “fair and reasonable pay offer”.

BALPA said the pilots and tech crew, including SAR winch operators and winch paramedics, will be involved in strike action on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The union had previously postponed strikes in a bid to pursue a negotiated settlement, but the two sides failed to agree on a pay offer that was “acceptable to BALPA members”.

BALPA declined to comment on the number of pilots and crew members involved in the strike action.

Bristow had ‘ample opportunities to listen’

BALPA general secretary Amy Leversidge said the union has been in negotiations for over a year and has given Bristow “ample opportunities to listen to its own staff”.

“Time and again Bristow management has shown the contempt it has for employees by failing to present an offer that is anywhere near acceptable to our members,” Ms Leversidge said.

“These loyal pilots and technical crew operate in some of the most treacherous and challenging conditions transporting workers to the oil and gas rigs in the North Sea and providing vital search and rescue services.

“There are tens of thousands of workers offshore at any time working in the oil and gas industry and every single one is able to get to work and get home again because of helicopter pilots.”

Ms Leversidge said pilots are vital to the offshore oil and gas industry and search and rescue teams “risk their lives to save others and provide one of the most challenging emergency services”.

“Despite years of pay freezes and cuts BALPA members have remained dedicated to their jobs and have supported the company in difficult times,” she said.

“Now the company is doing well and reporting profits our members are simply asking for a fair pay deal that demonstrates the company values them and repays some of the loyalty shown and the contribution pilots and technical crews have made to the company’s success.

“Our members are determined to be heard. Bristow management need to listen and put forward a fair pay offer that recognises the considerable value of pilots and technical crew.”

BALPA seeking improvements to pay and benefits

BALPA said its members at Bristow have accepted below-inflation pay settlements and pay freezes over the past few years while Bristow “was experiencing financial difficulty”.

The union said that now that Bristow’s finances have improved, it wants the pay of pilots restored to a level comparable to other helicopter operators.

BALPA said it is seeking an increase to pilot and technical crew salaries and allowances “in line with the RPI rate of inflation” and an increase to the employer’s pension contribution rate.

The union is also seeking an increase to ‘loss of licence’ cover and and harmonisation of loss of licence benefits for ex-employees of Bristow owned British International Helicopters (BIH).

Finally, BALPA is also asking for increases to medical insurance coverage and the “removal of discrepancies” between ex-BIH crew based in Newquay and existing Bristow aircrew in relation to pensions, sick pay and loss of licence and medical benefits.

BALPA also said its argument is “with Bristow’s highly paid management and not the public” and that it has structured its strike to ensure there will be “life and limb cover”.

Bristow ‘disappointed’ at strike decision

In response to the BALPA announcement, a Bristow spokesperson said the company was “disappointed” by the decision to strike.

“We are disappointed that BALPA is leading their members out on strike action despite receiving an offer which provides significant enhancements to pay and conditions,” the spokesperson said.

“The offer was developed following consultation with staff, detailed market analysis and lengthy talks with the union.

The spokesperson said Bristow has plans in place to mitigate the impact to customers and emergency response services.

“We have detailed and comprehensive mitigation plans in place for all of our customers, including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, and will ensure a level of service remains available to support their emergency response to members of the public in urgent need,” they said.

“We are calling on BALPA to continue working with us, through the ACAS process, towards a realistic and sustainable solution.

“Bristow will continue to focus all efforts on providing safe and critical services to customers impacted by the actions of BALPA.

Bristow Helicopters strike dates

BALPA said Bristow pilots will strike on the following dates:

Strike Week 1

00:01 Tuesday 7th May to 23:59 Wednesday 8th May (Gas and oil)

13:00 Tuesday 7th May to 13:00 Wednesday 8th May (SAR Cohort 1)

13:00 Wednesday 8th May to 13:00 Thursday 9th May (SAR Cohort 2)

Strike Week 2

00:001 Tuesday 14th May to 23:59 Wednesday 15th May (Gas and oil)

13:00 Tuesday 14th May to 13:00 Wednesday 15th May (SAR Cohort 1)

13:00 Wednesday 15th May to 13:00 Thursday 16th May (SAR Cohort 2)

Strike Week 3

00:001 Tuesday 21st May to 23:59 Wednesday 22nd May (Gas and oil)

13:00 Tuesday 21st May to 13:00 Wednesday 22nd May (SAR Cohort 1)

13:00 Wednesday 22nd May to 13:00 Thursday 23rd May (SAR Cohort 2)

Strike Week 4

00:001 Tuesday 28th May to 23:59 Wednesday 29th May (Gas and oil)

13:00 Tuesday 28th May to 13:00 Wednesday 29th May (SAR Cohort 1)

13:00 Wednesday 29th May to 13:00 Thursday 30th May (SAR Cohort 2)

Strike Week 5

00:001 Tuesday 4th June to 23:59 Wednesday 5th June (Gas and oil)

13:00 Tuesday 4th June to 13:00 Wednesday 5th June (SAR Cohort 1)

13:00 Wednesday 5th June to 13:00 Thursday 6th June(SAR Cohort 2)