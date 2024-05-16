Wood knocks back second takeover bid worth nearly £1.5 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wood knocks back second takeover bid worth nearly £1.5 billion

By Keith FIndlay
16/05/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 16/05/2024, 7:05 am
© DC ThomsonWood insists the bid "fundamentally" undervalues its business and future prospects
Aberdeen company Wood (WG.L) has rejected a second, improved takeover bid, worth nearly £1.5 billion from a Middle East suitor.

The latest cash offer from Lebanese company Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, also known as Sidara, comes in at £2.12 per share.

This represents an increase of about 3% from an initial approach, worth £2.05 per share, at the end of April.

Wood’s shares closed 185.6p at Wednesday’s London market close, down 7.48%.

A statement from Wood said: “The board carefully considered the latest proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it continued to fundamentally undervalue Wood and its future prospects.

“Accordingly, the board unanimously rejected the latest proposal.”

Middle East suitor has until June 5 to make firm offer

The FTSE250 company added: “There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.”

Both of the Beirut firm’s bids are lower than an proposed takeover last year.

Wood rebuffed five successive takeover bids from Apollo, with the US private equity giant eventually walking away after a final £1.7bn, or 240p per share, offer last April.

Under City “put up or shut up” rules, Sidara has until 5pm on June 5 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer  – or walk away.

Wood provides consultancy, project management and other services in 60 countries.

It is one of the north-east’s biggest employers.

