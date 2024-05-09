Sidara will need to top Apollo’s bid to get Wood’s attention, analysts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sidara will need to top Apollo’s bid to get Wood’s attention, analysts say

Sidara will have to top Apollo's bid to get the board interested, given the improved position of the business over the last year.
By Michael Behr
09/05/2024, 12:47 pm Updated: 09/05/2024, 1:31 pm
© DC ThomsonSidara, the Dubai-based engineering firm that recently made a rejected takeover bid of Wood Group, will need to increase its bid if it wants to succeed, analysts have said.
CR0047571, Katherine Ferries, Aberdeen. Locator of Wood, Sir Ian Wood House, Altens Industrial Estate. Tuesday, March ?, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sidara, the Dubai-based engineering firm that recently made a rejected takeover bid of Wood Group (LON:WG), will need to increase its bid if it wants to succeed, analysts have said.

Ashley Kelty of Panmure Gordon noted that he was “not surprised that the bid was rejected after the Apollo overtures last year where multiple bids were rejected up to 235 pence per share .

“Sidara will have to top that to get the board interested, given the improved position of the business over the last year.”

Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, as Sidara is also known, made the $1.65 billion bid, proposing an offer price of 205 pence per Wood share.

Speaking during an investor call on the back of the group’s first-quarter results, Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin said: “We are now in an official offer period following an unsolicited preliminary and conditional proposal from Sidara.

“Wood’s board rejected the proposal unanimously yesterday, and as you would expect being a public company, we’re extremely limited in what more we can say at this stage. What I will say, is that our resolute focus remains on business as usual, building on our current growth momentum and delivering against our strategic priorities.”

A statement from Sidara suggested that another proposal is possible, “but there can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made”.

Wood Group rejected another takeover bid from US private equity giant Apollo Global Management last year, which offered 240 pence per share, reportedly valuing the firm at £1.66bn.

Last month, Wood shareholder Sparta Capital Management called for the firm to explore a sale or list in the US over its “poor” share price.

Results

The bid came just ahead of Wood’s first quarter results, which saw the company’s revenues dip to $1.35bn, down 6% compared to the first quarter’s $1.45bn.

However, the group’s EBITDA grew 4% year on year driven by increased margins and improved performance across all segments, helping to offset the lower revenues.

The company saw growth in its operations segment, reaching 5% to hit $624m. However, this was offset by lower revenue in its projects division, dropping 15% to $518m, mainly reflecting lower pass-through activity and lower EPC revenue in line with Wood’s strategic shift.

In addition, the company’s order book reached was $6.2bn, up 9% compared to March 2023.

“The strategic move to change the overall business is into year two of the three-year plan, and initial signs appear to be delivering on the longer-term goal,” Kelty noted.

Senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin John Moore added: “Yesterday’s announcement of another rejected bid for Wood was an interesting set up for today’s trading update – particularly in the context of previous private equity bids and shareholder unrest.

“What unites recent events surrounding the company is the belief that a smaller, slimmed down structure is what will help Wood achieve its full potential. Today’s update shows some progress in that direction, and the management team is patiently trying to work that out for the company to make sure it is maximising value – while other parties see speedier change as critical.

“As ever, the truth is likely to be somewhere in the middle. Estimates point to an improving earnings picture and Wood’s simplification programme is uncovering savings, but there is more that could be done – regardless of where the company’s future lies.”

Simplification

Speaking during the investor call, Wood’s Gilmartin said: “From a company standpoint, we are still in the second year of the three-year strategic turnaround.

“We have generated significant momentum in the business and we’re continuing to be very robust in driving what has been really strong performance and growing the business, growing the margin profile [and] continuing to be very selective in the areas that we work and by doing that, demonstrating consistent superior value to our clients.

“That’s going to be the focus for all of us as we go through this period, continuing to grow the business and return to significant free cash flow in 2025.”

Wood launched a simplification programme in March this year as it aims to drive higher margins.

Central to this strategy is reducing costs by putting greater ownership and accountability for functional activities into the business units, and reducing the number of central function roles, along with reducing complexity in its processes and procedures, and reducing external support costs.

Wood expects this programme to generate total annualised savings of around $60mn from 2025, with around $10mn of savings in 2024.

The company added that it expects high single-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA for its full year 2024 results. EBITDA growth in 2025 to is expected to exceed its medium-term target, with the annualised benefits from the simplification programme of around $60m.

