HSE warns ballast management flaws on Ithaca’s FPF1 put workers at serious risk

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has warned Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) that flaws with how it manages the ballast systems on its FPF1 installation put workers “at the risk of serious personal injury or death”.

The FPF1 offshore installation underwent an inspection between 29 and 31 January 2024.

HSE raised concerns over whether the company’s arrangements for managing ballast systems could stay effective should the semi-submersible installation flood.

“There is currently a risk of the installation having inadequate arrangements for managing emergencies arising out of stability or flooding incident thereby putting people on the installation at the risk of serious personal injury or death in the event of loss of ballast control function from the control room,” the HSE notice warned.

Among its findings were poor placement of the controls for the ballast pumps and valves, meaning there were no assurances they could remain operational in an emergency.

In addition, there were no independent or redundant means to indicate whether the valves are open or closed.

A 2021 study previously identified these gaps but have not been addressed on board the installation.

Ithaca Energy has until the end of November this year to resolve the issues on FPF1.

An Ithaca Energy spokesperson told Energy Voice that the company “cooperated fully with the HSE inspection and is working to respond to the improvement notice, providing regular progress reports to the HSE.

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our personnel.”

Ithaca Energy was taken to task by HSE last year over concerns that crew on the FPF-1 installation were “not prepared for an emergency evacuation”.

The body also warned that harnesses in all three lifeboats were “of insufficient size to fit all persons on the installation”.

Inspectors also flagged issues on the group’s Alba Floating Storage Unit (FSU), highlighting the installation had not been completing drills and training exercises as required for emergency response.