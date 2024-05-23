HSE warns ballast management flaws on Ithaca’s FPF1 put workers at serious risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE warns ballast management flaws on Ithaca’s FPF1 put workers at serious risk

By Michael Behr
23/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by PetrofacThe Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has warned Ithaca Energy that flaws with how it manages the ballast systems on its FPF1 installation put workers “at the risk of serious personal injury or death”.
Ithaca Energy's FPF1.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has warned Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH) that flaws with how it manages the ballast systems on its FPF1 installation put workers “at the risk of serious personal injury or death”.

The FPF1 offshore installation underwent an inspection between 29 and 31 January 2024.

HSE raised concerns over whether the company’s arrangements for managing ballast systems could stay effective should the semi-submersible installation flood.

“There is currently a risk of the installation having inadequate arrangements for managing emergencies arising out of stability or flooding incident thereby putting people on the installation at the risk of serious personal injury or death in the event of loss of ballast control function from the control room,” the HSE notice warned.

Among its findings were poor placement of the controls for the ballast pumps and valves, meaning there were no assurances they could remain operational in an emergency.

In addition, there were no independent or redundant means to indicate whether the valves are open or closed.

A 2021 study previously identified these gaps but have not been addressed on board the installation.

Ithaca Energy has until the end of November this year to resolve the issues on FPF1.

An Ithaca Energy spokesperson told Energy Voice that the company “cooperated fully with the HSE inspection and is working to respond to the improvement notice, providing regular progress reports to the HSE.

“We take this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our personnel.”

Ithaca Energy was taken to task by HSE last year over concerns that crew on the FPF-1 installation were “not prepared for an emergency evacuation”.

The body also warned that harnesses in all three lifeboats were “of insufficient size to fit all persons on the installation”.

Inspectors also flagged issues on the group’s Alba Floating Storage Unit (FSU), highlighting the installation had not been completing drills and training exercises as required for emergency response.

