RenewableUK, OEUK announce ‘energy skills passport’ prototype

Bodies from the oil, gas and offshore wind industry have reached an agreement to trial an ‘energy skills passport’ that will allow cross-sector recognition of industry training and expertise, according to a joint statement released by RenewableUK and OEUK.

The partnership carrying out the project comprises RenewableUK, OPITO, OEUK, Global Wind Organisation, as well as government, trade unions, trade and skills bodies and oil, gas and offshore wind energy representatives – all of which have lent their expertise towards the skills passport initiative.

The project has been supported by the Scottish government since 2022, when it awarded OPITO £5 million from the Just Transition Fund to realise the plan.

However, aims to deliver a ‘skills passport’ have previously been included in both the Offshore Wind Sector Deal and North Sea Transition Deal agreed between the UK government and the industry in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The RenewableUK and OEUK statement highlighted that the passport is “intended to show both workers and employers how skills and qualifications can be recognised by employers across sectors such as oil and gas and offshore wind.”

Once fully implemented, the project will see the creation of pathways for workers to move uninhibited across the offshore energy industry – allowing them to transition to different sectors, keeping previous expertise and qualifications relevant and applicable to new employers. In time, the passport should aid in the preservation of personnel, allowing the UK’s domestic energy industry to thrive and expand.

According to industry training bodies, the number of skilled workers in the UK oil and gas sector is beginning to decline while equivalents in the offshore wind industry have increased, with 32,000 people currently employed and more than 100,000 likely to be hired by 2030. Total jobs in energy production are estimated to reach 211,000 by 2030.

Research commissioned by OEUK shows that 90% of oil and gas industry workers possess skills that can be transferred to new offshore jobs in renewable energy.

Commenting on the announcement, Supply Chain and People Director at OEUK Katy Heidenreich said: “The creation of the skills passport will help take full advantage of worker experience and capabilities while ensuring the preservation of jobs and communities nationwide.”

RenewableUK’s executive director of offshore wind Jane Cooper remarked that “offshore wind companies need to attract oil and gas workers with valuable experience and transferable skills into our sector,” adding: “We will continue to work with a wide range of partners and colleagues from other organisations to achieve this, enabling highly skilled people to find new career opportunities in the transition to clean power.”

Scottish Government Minister for Climate Action Gillian Martin noted: “We urge industry partners to further develop and roll-out this initiative at pace.”