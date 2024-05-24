RenewableUK, OEUK announce ‘energy skills passport’ prototype

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

RenewableUK, OEUK announce ‘energy skills passport’ prototype

By Douglas McDonald
24/05/2024, 10:48 am
© Sean Gallup/GettyBodies from the oil, gas and offshore wind industry have reached an agreement to trial an ‘energy skills passport’ that will allow cross-sector recognition of industry training and expertise, according to a joint statement released by RenewableUK and OEUK.
Workers look out at an offshore wind farm.

The partnership carrying out the project comprises RenewableUK, OPITO, OEUK, Global Wind Organisation, as well as government, trade unions, trade and skills bodies and oil, gas and offshore wind energy representatives – all of which have lent their expertise towards the skills passport initiative.

The project has been supported by the Scottish government since 2022, when it awarded OPITO £5 million from the Just Transition Fund to realise the plan.

However, aims to deliver a ‘skills passport’ have previously been included in both the Offshore Wind Sector Deal and North Sea Transition Deal agreed between the UK government and the industry in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The RenewableUK and OEUK statement highlighted that the passport is “intended to show both workers and employers how skills and qualifications can be recognised by employers across sectors such as oil and gas and offshore wind.”

Once fully implemented, the project will see the creation of pathways for workers to move uninhibited across the offshore energy industry – allowing them to transition to different sectors, keeping previous expertise and qualifications relevant and applicable to new employers. In time, the passport should aid in the preservation of personnel, allowing the UK’s domestic energy industry to thrive and expand.

According to industry training bodies, the number of skilled workers in the UK oil and gas sector is beginning to decline while equivalents in the offshore wind industry have increased, with 32,000 people currently employed and more than 100,000 likely to be hired by 2030. Total jobs in energy production are estimated to reach 211,000 by 2030.

Research commissioned by OEUK shows that 90% of oil and gas industry workers possess skills that can be transferred to new offshore jobs in renewable energy.

Commenting on the announcement, Supply Chain and People Director at OEUK Katy Heidenreich said: “The creation of the skills passport will help take full advantage of worker experience and capabilities while ensuring the preservation of jobs and communities nationwide.”

RenewableUK’s executive director of offshore wind Jane Cooper remarked that “offshore wind companies need to attract oil and gas workers with valuable experience and transferable skills into our sector,” adding: “We will continue to work with a wide range of partners and colleagues from other organisations to achieve this, enabling highly skilled people to find new career opportunities in the transition to clean power.”

Scottish Government Minister for Climate Action Gillian Martin noted: “We urge industry partners to further develop and roll-out this initiative at pace.”

