Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aramco aims to deepen UK ties at Energy Exports Conference

By Energy Reporter
27/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Energy Industries CouncilAhmed Alkhunaini, President and CEO Aramco Overseas Company, speaking at EEC 2023.
Ahmed Alkhunaini, President and CEO Aramco Overseas Company, speaking at EEC 2023.

The European arm of Saudi national oil company Aramco is aiming to deepen UK supply chain ties at the Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen next month.

A delegation from Aramco Europe will head to the P&J Live for the conference, which takes place from June 11-12.

Aramco will lead a series of presentations on business opportunities for UK energy supply chain companies across various sectors, with a focus on the energy transition.

Aramco executives will also host one-to-one meetings with participating companies at the two-day event, hosted by the Energy Industries Council (EIC).

EIC chief executive officer Stuart Broadley said: “Our goal is to link the global energy sector, enabling companies to explore export opportunities, embrace diversification, and foster growth.

“Aramco Europe’s participation in the conference highlights the value of direct interactions with global key operators for the UK supply chain.

“In these challenging market conditions, identifying new avenues for growth and resilience is increasingly important.”

UK only 2% of world’s energy market

In a recent interview with Energy Voice, Mr Broadley said the EIC wants to showcase to the UK supply chain the plethora of opportunities international work can provide.

Mr Broadley said: “We as EIC, we’ve been around for 81 years now and our whole purpose is, and continues to be, to help companies to export.”

Pointing out that “the UK is only 2% of the world’s energy market”, Mr Broadley said UK suppliers are cutting their opportunities by not looking at international opportunities.

Stuart Broadley, chief executive of the EIC

“There’s quite a lot happening in the UK right now but at the end of the day its 2%, that’s it, and that’s including oil and gas, renewables and nuclear and hydrogen and carbon capture. Add it all together and that’s all it is,” he said.

The 2024 Energy Exports Conference is set to feature 50 exhibitors and 100 speakers, with around 3,000 attendees expected.

Attendees include a range of international delegations, operators, EPCs and government officials.

Topics set to be discussed include hydrogen, carbon capture, improving sustainability in oil and gas production, export markets and developing projects.

Energy Exports Conference 2024 Organizing Partners:

  • Aberdeen City Council
  • Decom Mission
  • Department for Business & Trade
  • Energy Industries Council
  • Energy Transition Zone
  • Global Underwater Hub
  • North Sea Transition Authority
  • Offshore Energies UK
  • Scottish Development International
  • UK Export Finance

