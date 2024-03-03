Agenda unveiled: Energy Exports Conference returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

Agenda unveiled: Energy Exports Conference returns to Aberdeen

By Reporter
03/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Global Energy ExporEnergy Exports Confrence
Stuart Broadley CEO of EIC giving an EEC Keynote

The Energy Exports Conference (EEC) is landing once again in Aberdeen.

The Energy Industries Council (EIC), alongside industry partners and government agencies, revealed the themes and preliminary agenda for EEC 2024, set for June 11th-12th at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

This year’s conference will underscore the pivotal role of energy exports in bolstering the growth and resilience of the energy sector, alongside the advancement of energy transition technologies and projects. Expected to attract over 4,000 participants, including international operators, developers, contractors, inward delegations and government officials, EEC 2024 is poised to provide extensive networking opportunities and visionary insights into energy exports. The event will host over 60 exhibitors and 100 speakers.

Stuart Broadley, CEO of EIC, said, “As we advance towards the sixth instalment of the EEC, our mission remains to bridge the global energy sector, enabling businesses to explore export avenues, embrace diversification, and achieve growth. EEC has already become an essential platform for navigating global energy opportunities and cementing industry connections. We invite all stakeholders to engage in this crucial exchange of ideas and to explore new frontiers together.”

Building on the momentum of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in the UAE, EEC 2024 is set to further explore initiatives and opportunities aimed at accelerating the energy transition. The conference will delve into the latest in hydrogen and carbon capture, as well as the sustainable production of oil and gas, spotlighting top export markets and under-development projects.

We invite the energy industry to register for free as we come together to be inspired, make new connections, amplify their impact across the energy landscape and be a part of the solution for a sustainable future.

Sir Ian Wood, Chairman of Energy Transition Zone (ETZ Ltd), said: “It is great to see the Energy Exports Conference grow from strength to strength, and it is absolutely right that it will, again, be hosted in Aberdeen. The North East of Scotland will play pivotal role of energy exports in bolstering the growth and resilience of the energy sector, alongside the advancement of energy transition technologies and projects. We have an unrivalled pipeline of offshore wind, carbon capture and hydrogen projects on our doorstep with the company base and skills required to deliver them.”

Bill Cattanach, Head of Supply Chain at EEC organising partner North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA), said: “The UK’s world-class supply chain is evolving to meet demand for the skills and solutions which will deliver the energy transition to net zero. This event is a fantastic opportunity for suppliers to highlight the expertise they have built up, win lucrative contracts overseas and continue to grow their capabilities at home and abroad.”

EEC 2023 featured an impressive lineup of speakers from global companies such as ADNOC, Aramco, Total, BP, Equinor, Shell, Bechtel, Wood and many more.

EEC 2024 Organising Partners:

Aberdeen City Council

Decom Mission

Department for Business & Trade

Energy Industries Council (EIC)

Energy Transition Zone (ETZ)

Global Underwater Hub (GUH)

North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA)

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK)

Scottish Development International

UK Export Finance

For more details, exhibition and sponsorship opportunities, or registration assistance, please contact the EEC Event Team at eec@the-eic.com.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts