Agenda unveiled: Energy Exports Conference returns to Aberdeen

The Energy Exports Conference (EEC) is landing once again in Aberdeen.

The Energy Industries Council (EIC), alongside industry partners and government agencies, revealed the themes and preliminary agenda for EEC 2024, set for June 11th-12th at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

This year’s conference will underscore the pivotal role of energy exports in bolstering the growth and resilience of the energy sector, alongside the advancement of energy transition technologies and projects. Expected to attract over 4,000 participants, including international operators, developers, contractors, inward delegations and government officials, EEC 2024 is poised to provide extensive networking opportunities and visionary insights into energy exports. The event will host over 60 exhibitors and 100 speakers.

Stuart Broadley, CEO of EIC, said, “As we advance towards the sixth instalment of the EEC, our mission remains to bridge the global energy sector, enabling businesses to explore export avenues, embrace diversification, and achieve growth. EEC has already become an essential platform for navigating global energy opportunities and cementing industry connections. We invite all stakeholders to engage in this crucial exchange of ideas and to explore new frontiers together.”

Building on the momentum of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in the UAE, EEC 2024 is set to further explore initiatives and opportunities aimed at accelerating the energy transition. The conference will delve into the latest in hydrogen and carbon capture, as well as the sustainable production of oil and gas, spotlighting top export markets and under-development projects.

We invite the energy industry to register for free as we come together to be inspired, make new connections, amplify their impact across the energy landscape and be a part of the solution for a sustainable future.

Sir Ian Wood, Chairman of Energy Transition Zone (ETZ Ltd), said: “It is great to see the Energy Exports Conference grow from strength to strength, and it is absolutely right that it will, again, be hosted in Aberdeen. The North East of Scotland will play pivotal role of energy exports in bolstering the growth and resilience of the energy sector, alongside the advancement of energy transition technologies and projects. We have an unrivalled pipeline of offshore wind, carbon capture and hydrogen projects on our doorstep with the company base and skills required to deliver them.”

Bill Cattanach, Head of Supply Chain at EEC organising partner North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA), said: “The UK’s world-class supply chain is evolving to meet demand for the skills and solutions which will deliver the energy transition to net zero. This event is a fantastic opportunity for suppliers to highlight the expertise they have built up, win lucrative contracts overseas and continue to grow their capabilities at home and abroad.”

EEC 2023 featured an impressive lineup of speakers from global companies such as ADNOC, Aramco, Total, BP, Equinor, Shell, Bechtel, Wood and many more.

EEC 2024 Organising Partners:

Aberdeen City Council

Decom Mission

Department for Business & Trade

Energy Industries Council (EIC)

Energy Transition Zone (ETZ)

Global Underwater Hub (GUH)

North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA)

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK)

Scottish Development International

UK Export Finance

For more details, exhibition and sponsorship opportunities, or registration assistance, please contact the EEC Event Team at eec@the-eic.com.