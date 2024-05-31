Wheels spinning on UK drilling as Norway races ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Wheels spinning on UK drilling as Norway races ahead

By Stephen Coomber
31/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCTUK well operations are due to begin in June as no programmes have been completed to date in 2024.
UK well operations are due to begin in June as no programmes have been completed to date in 2024.

Well Slot is a monthly feature where Westwood’s Stephen Coomber looks at drilling activity and rig moves in UK and Norwegian waters.

UK Offshore Well Slot May 2024

As of 24 May, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are no exploration or appraisal wells active on the UKCS.

Only one well has completed during 2024, with the 21/3d-9, Z, Y Leverett appraisal well which spudded in 2023.

No well programmes have spudded in 2024 to date and no wells are expected to spud until July when the Shell-operated 48/8b Selene well is due to start operations as well as the Harbour-operated Joselyn South well which will be drilled from the Judy field template.

© Supplied by Maersk Drilling
The Noble Resilient spudded Pensacola in November.

These will be followed by the Shell-operated Pensacola appraisal well.

A total of five exploration and four appraisal wells have the potential of spudding this year, although many may be delayed or not complete by year end.

Although the number of wells expected to be drilled is only slightly lower than the nine exploration and four appraisals completed in 2023, the timings of the wells are all in the second half of the year.

Norway Well Slot May 2024

As of 24 May, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are eight exploration wells active on the NCS, with Brokk-Mju in the CNS, Alvheim Deep, Gimle/Alborix, Cuvette, Toppand East and Cerisa in the NNS, Lavrans (exploration segment) in the Norwegian Sea, and Venus in the Barents Sea.

Since the previous report, the Frigg GammaDelta Ypsilon well has completed. Four exploration wells spudded at Venus, Cuvette, Gimle/Alborix and Toppand East.

Barents Sea

The Vår Energi-operated 7219/6-1 Venus well was spudded on 27 April, with the Transocean Enabler. The high impact and ILX well is targeting the Paleogene. The pre-drill resources are 353 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

The 6406/2-L-2 H Lavrans well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 19 January with the Transocean Spitsbergen. The well is targeting the Middle – Lower Jurassic and, if successful, will be tied back to Kristin.

North Sea

The 35/11-29 S Toppand East well, operated by Wellesley Petroleum, on behalf of licence operator Equinor, was spudded on 9 May with the COSLPromoter. The well is targeting Middle Jurassic reservoirs. Pre-drill resources are 61 mmboe.

The 35/11-27 S Cuvette well, operated by Wintershall Dea, was spudded on 28 April with the Transocean Norge. The well is targeting the Upper and Middle Jurassic. Pre-drill resources are 7 – 28 mmboe.

© Supplied by Wintershall Dea
Wintershall Dea unmanned platform.

The 15/3-13 S Brokk-Mju well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 21 April with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The ILX HPHT well will target the Brokk and Mju prospects in the Upper and Middle Jurassic, respectively. Pre-drill resources are 25 mmboe.

The Aker BP-operated 24/6-5 Alvheim Deep well was spudded on 3 April with the Noble Integrator jackup. The well is targeting the Upper Jurassic. The pre-drill resource range is 24 – 159 mmboe.

The 25/2-25 S, A, AY2, B, BY2 Frigg-GammaDelta Ypsilon well, operated by AkerBP, was completed on 11 May having been spudded on 9 March with the Scarabeo 8 semi-sub. The initial well targeted the Eocene in the Ypsilon prospect with a pre-drill resource range of 9 – 22 mmboe.

Long-reach horizontal appraisal wells followed, along the flanks of the Frigg-GammaDelta structure. The well programme has been P&A oil however no details of the results have been announced to date.

The 36/7-5 S, A, B Cerisa well, operated by Vår Energi, was spudded on 29 March with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The well was sidetracked on 2 May and 17 May. The primary target is the Lower Cretaceous. Pre-drill resources are 30 mmboe.

The Equinor-operated 34/10-C-51 A Gimle/Alborix well was spudded on 17 February from the Gullfaks C platform. The well is appraising the area between the Gimle and Sindre fields and exploring the Alborix target, likely in Middle Jurassic to Upper Triassic reservoirs.

