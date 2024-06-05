SNP not against new oil and gas licences, Deputy First Minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

SNP not against new oil and gas licences, Deputy First Minister says

By PA
05/06/2024, 2:29 pm
© Supplied by Culzean platformculzean electrification totalenergies
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform.

The SNP is not against new oil and gas licences, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said.

Developments in the North Sea, though, would need to meet “climate compatibility tests” to be supported by the Scottish Government, she said.

It comes as First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney did not confirm whether his party would move away from its previous presumption against new licences.

While he previously told journalists of the need for a “managed transition”, Ms Forbes has moved a step further, saying the party is “clear” on its strategy.

Speaking to journalists during a General Election campaign visit to Linlithgow, West Lothian, the Deputy First Minister said: “We’ve been clear that we’re not against new licences per se, but they have to meet a climate compatibility test.

“We’re very serious about meeting our climate change targets and obligations. We believe it is one of the most pressing issues of our day.

“But we also believe that it needs to be a just transition, which means you can’t leave workers behind and we also need the talent, skills, infrastructure and resources in the industry to reinvest.”

She added that her party had “never said no” to further licensing, adding: “My position is that it has to be a just transition.

“We have to remember that that requires justice to be at the heart, not forgetting the workers like Labour will, with potentially 100,000 jobs at risk.

“That’s why I think this is about a process and the process had to be compatible with our climate change targets but, at the same time, it’s not about switching the taps off tomorrow.”

It is understood the Scottish Government’s new strategy will not be published before the election on July 4.

The Scottish Tories are set to raise the issue of oil and gas during a Holyrood debate on Wednesday afternoon.

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: “This is laughable from the Deputy First Minister and goes to show that the SNP is tying itself in knots to explain the mess it is in over the future of oil and gas.

“For months the SNP has said one thing to the North East and another to the rest of Scotland – now their hypocrisy and opportunism has caught up with them.

“For Kate Forbes to say that the SNP never argued against future oil and gas licences is just false – Humza Yousaf called new oil and gas ‘tantamount to climate change denial’ just months ago.

“It’s clear for all to see that John Swinney has been overruled by Westminster politician Stephen Flynn as they continue to put party before country.

“While the SNP position is all hot air, Scottish Labour is clear that oil and gas will remain vital for decades to come while Labour deliver the jobs and investment we need to transition to clean energy.”

