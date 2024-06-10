North Sea “uninvestable” due to windfall tax and Labour party rhetoric, investor warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea “uninvestable” due to windfall tax and Labour party rhetoric, investor warns

By Erikka Askeland
10/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyHarbour Energy
The Harbour Energy operated Judy platform in the UK North Sea.

The UK North Sea is “uninvestable” due to the windfall taxes and rhetoric from the Labour Party that they will make the regime even tougher.

Colin Welsh, a partner in SCF Partners, said oil and gas firms have stopped investing in their North Sea assets because they can’t make a reasonable return on investment and there is no confidence that a supportive regime will return.

Meanwhile, independents like Harbour (LON: HBR), Ithaca (LON: ITH) and Enquest (LON: ENQ) – that have been filling a gap that has largely been vacated by the major oil companies – are being “unfairly punished” by the windfall tax.

The Energy Profits Levy has impacted smaller players much more than the supermajors who now derive the bulk of their profits in other regions and pay most of their taxes overseas, he added.

‘Stalinist’ tax has undermined confidence

He said: “The UK is at a tipping point – there is no appetite to invest in the UK oil and gas industry just now because it’s such an unstable environment.

“The windfall tax grab was a Stalinist thing for the Conservatives to do – it has completely undermined investor confidence.”

Speaking at a recent event in Aberdeen, Welsh said oil and gas services firms are in a “fantastic” position to transfer the skills of their workforces to the transition to clean energy activities.

However the UK’s ability to meet net zero targets would come under pressure due to lack of government and industry funding.

“If we continue to follow the current path there will be a drag on energy transition progress because the oil industry provides much of the capital and expertise to the accelerate the transition,” he said.

“We won’t have an oil and gas industry to sponsor and finance the transition unless things change dramatically.”

Investment

Houston-headquartered SCF Partners have spent 40 years investing billions of dollars into energy companies worldwide.

Their portfolio currently includes Aberdeen companies Centurion, Score, Hydrasun, and Global E&C. The firm recently combined a number of these companies to create D2Zero, a platform aimed at helping customers across a range of industries to decarbonise their operations alongside its legacy oil and gas service activities.

“We are using the legacy profits to invest in the transition, both organically and through acquisition,” he said.

“People in the UK want cheap energy, clean energy and reliable energy. Unfortunately if there is not a major change of direction we won’t achieve any of these things”.

