North Sea could produce another 5bn barrels – but only if it cuts carbon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

North Sea could produce another 5bn barrels – but only if it cuts carbon

By Erikka Askeland
28/05/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 28/05/2024, 9:02 am
© Supplied by Kath Flannery / DCTnorth sea investment
North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) chief executive Stuart Payne said the industry needs "great minds to work together again" to solve major challenges

The North Sea basin could produce another 5 billion barrels of oil and gas – but only if it can strip carbon pollution from its operations, the industry regulator has warned.

North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) chief executive Stuart Payne told an audience at a recent event in Aberdeen that “domestic production must be decarbonised production”.

He highlighted that North Sea carbon pollution, in the form of production emissions, was three times greater than in the Norwegian North Sea – and slightly higher than the global average.

He said the NSTA was “intent” on closing the gap and suggested the industry needs to continue reducing its carbon footprint if it is to continue “business as usual”.

© Supplied by NSTA/ Rystad
NSTA graph shows UK North Sea carbon intensity is higher than that of Norway and the global average. NSTA/ Rystad

Oil and gas producers have made “good progress”, he said. North Sea firms have reduced overall emissions 23% since 2018, and have achieved near 50% reduction in flaring.

He said without “step change” targets agreed by industry in the North Sea Transition Deal would “likely be missed”.

This is why oil and gas installations need to be powered with electricity, albeit he admitted “electrification will be expensive”.

“Electrification, particularly on existing facilities, will be complex,” he said.

“But when did this industry ever not do something because it was hard?”

He added: “The UK’s relative performance on production emissions will either be a reason to defend it, or a reason to oppose it,” he said.

“Energy security alone will not be sufficient reason to continue with business as usual.”

Hubs strategy

In the speech at the Energy Industry in Transition Conference hosted by the University of Aberdeen, he set out the watchdog’s “vision” for the future North Sea oil and gas production.

This includes “decarbonised hubs with zero routine flaring and venting, linked to a network of tie backs and near-field developments”.

He added: “Done right there could be another 5bn barrels of production from the North Sea, with a potential emissions saving of up to 25million tonnes of CO2 against business as usual.

“Done right, this city can continue speaking with pride about a world-leading oil and gas industry decades from now.”

Overcoming the ‘invisible’ and the ‘impossible’

The industry must also grapple with the “offshore energy Rubik’s cube” of competing uses of the North Sea.

© Supplied by NSTA
The NSTA “offshore energy Rubik’s cube” map shows the energy users in the South North Sea SNS, including gas, wind, ccs and their associated transport infrastructure like cables and pipelines. On top of this are other marine users such as fishing, defence, shipping and marine habitats. Supplied by NSTA

In addition to the “interconnected web” of oil and gas wells, platforms and pipelines, there will be thousands of wind turbines, subsea carbon stores as well as “vital interests” like fishing, defence, and aquaculture as well as potential a network of Marine Protected Areas.

He said: “Resolving this will be one of the challenges this current – and future – generation of leaders, policy makers, scientists and engineers have to step up and deal with.

“In years gone by, great minds have worked together to tackle depths of imaging in the subsurface that we previously considered ‘invisible’.

“In years gone by, great minds have worked together to deploy operations in water depths, and into reservoir pressures and temperatures that we were considered ‘impossible’.

“Getting the full value out of the huge potential that the North Sea offers  is the challenge of our time. We need great minds to work together again.”

Next step for Asset Stewardship Taskforce

The NSTA along with the sector trade body, Offshore Energies UK, has released an initial template operators can use when forming joint venture hubs.

The industry and regulatory Asset Stewardship Taskforce has devised a template that for operators to forge joint ventures that will help “identify areas of value, improve delivery, drive collaboration and improvements”.

Recommended for you

Tags