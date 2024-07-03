Decision deadline looms for Wood in Sidara takeover bid

Aberdeen-headquartered engineering firm Wood (LON:WG) is nearing its deadline to accept or reject a takeover offer from Dubai-based competitor Sidara.

Wood first rejected a $1.65bn bid from Sidara in May, priced at 205p per share, and later rejected two subsequent offers at 212p and 220p per share.

However, in early June Sidara made a ‘final offer’ at 230p per share, and Wood’s board requested a deadline extension until 5pm today to consider the offer.

At 230p per share, the latest offer from Sidara values Wood at around $2bn (£1.59bn) and represents a 13% premium on its current share price of 203p per share.

Since May, Wood’s shares have risen by around 40% in response to the prospect of a Sidara takeover.

It comes as Wood announced a cost cutting drive earlier this year following a “mixed” financial performance in 2023.

Speaking to Energy Voice earlier this year, Wood chief executive officer Ken Gilmartin said the company is prioritising a “return to positive cash flow”.

But speculation regarding a potential sale for the FTSE-250 company has persisted since talks with American firm Apollo broke down on a separate takeover bid last year.

Apollo offered 24op per Wood share in May last year, before the US private equity group decided to walk away from its bid.

Now, a deadline looms for the Wood board in its latest takeover saga.

Requesting the deadline extension in May, the company said it “remains confident in Wood’s strategic direction and its fundamental prospects”.

“However, having now weighed all relevant factors including, in particular, feedback received from Wood shareholders, the board has decided to engage with Sidara to determine if a firm offer can be made on the same financial terms as the final proposal,” Wood said.

“Accordingly, the board will grant Sidara access to due diligence materials.”

Although the deadline expires at 5pm today, Wood can request further extensions with the consent of independent body The Takeover Panel.

Under UK takeover rules known as “put up or shut up” (PUSU), bidder need to announce a fully financed binding offer within 28 days, or confirm it will not be making an offer in which event it is subject to a 6-month standstill.

Founded in 1982 by Aberdeen businessman Sir Ian Wood, Wood Group employs around 35,000 people across major energy hubs including Houston, Calgary, Perth, Abu Dhabi and Milan.

Who is Sidara?

Formerly known as Dar Group, the company rebranded to Sidara in December 2023 to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai.

Jordanian businessman Kamal Al-Shair founded the company as Dar Al-Handasah in Lebanon in 1956 alongside three engineering colleagues at the American University of Beirut.

The firm gradually expanded operations in the Middle East and North Africa in the 60s and 70s, and made its first acquisition of US firm Perkins & Will in 1986.

Sidara expanded in to the UK with the acquisition of Penspen in London in 1990.

According to its website, Sidara now operates in 60 countries with close to 20,500 employees across 308 offices and 21 group companies.

The firm posted $2.8bn in revenues in 2023, and is privately owned with around 44 shareholders.

In the UK, Sidara is working on projects including the EET Hydrogen Hub near Liverpool and the Humber low carbon industrial cluster project.

Internationally, Sidara is also working on large scale projects including the New Administrative Capital in Egypt and expansions to airports in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Shanghai, China.