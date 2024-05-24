Aberdeen’s Wood Group rejects third Sidara takeover bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Wood Group rejects third Sidara takeover bid

By Mathew Perry
24/05/2024, 7:38 am Updated: 24/05/2024, 8:30 am
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonWood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.
Wood Group headquarters in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-headquartered engineering services firm Wood Group (LON:WG) has rejected a third improved takeover bid from Dubai-based Sidara.

In a statement, Wood said the company’s board received a third takeover proposal from Sidara on Tuesday, for a cash offer of 220p per share.

The third takeover bid valued Wood Group at around £1.52bn.

The latest offer represents an increase of approximately 3.8% to Sidara’s second bid of 212p per share, itself an increase of 3.4% from the initial offer of 205p per share.

Wood said its board unanimously rejected the offer on Thursday, concluding it “continued to significantly undervalue the Group and its prospects”.

Sidara has until 5th June to make firm offer

The FTSE250 company added: “There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made or as to the terms on which any offer might be made. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.”

All three of the recent offers from Wood’s Lebanese rival Sidara have come in below a separate takeover bid from US firm Apollo.

After a series of attempts, Apollo walked away from its final £1.66bn offer in May last year, which had valued the Aberdeen company at 240p per share.

Analysts have told Energy Voice that Sidara, also known as Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, will need to increase its bid if it wants to succeed.

Ashley Kelty of Panmure Gordon said he was “not surprised that the bid was rejected after the Apollo overtures last year where multiple bids were rejected up to 235 pence per share.

“Sidara will have to top that to get the board interested, given the improved position of the business over the last year,” Mr Kelty said.

Earlier this year, Wood announced a cost cutting drive as the company seeks to deliver annual savings of $60 million from 2025.

 

