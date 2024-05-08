Breaking: Wood rejects $1.65bn takeover offer from Lebanon’s Sidara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: Wood rejects $1.65bn takeover offer from Lebanon’s Sidara

By Michael Behr
08/05/2024, 12:31 pm Updated: 08/05/2024, 5:13 pm
© DC ThomsonAberdeen-headquartered engineering services company Wood Group (LON: WG) has once again found itself a takeover target after rejecting a bid from Lebanese engineering firm Dar.
Wood has been under pressure from one of its shareholders to sell the company

Aberdeen-headquartered engineering services company Wood Group (LON: WG) has once again found itself a takeover target after rejecting a bid from Lebanese engineering firm Sidara.

In a statement, the company’s board confirmed that it received an unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposal from Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners, as Sidara is also known, for $1.65 billion.

The proposal covered a possible cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Wood.

The proposal was received on 30 April 2024 and proposed an offer price of 205 pence per Wood share.

Wood Group’s share price was around 160 pence at the start of trading today, but rose as news of the takeover bid was announced, breaching 200 pence before settling around the current 190 pence.

The board carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it fundamentally undervalued Wood and its future prospects.

Accordingly, the board rejected the proposal unanimously on 8 May 2024.

In a statement, Sidara said that it is considering its next steps. It added that while further announcements will be made in due course as appropriate, “there can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made”.

It comes over a year since Wood Group was approached by US private equity giant Apollo Global Management, which was looking to takeover the company.

After starting at 200p per share, lodged on January 11, Apollo’s final offer was 240 pence per share, reportedly valuing the firm at £1.66bn.

Ultimately, Wood rejected the bids and Apollo pulled out in May last year.

At the time, Wood said it was confident about its strategic direction and long-term prospects. The company expanded its order book in 2023 to approximately $6.3bn, up 7% on a “like-for-like” basis.

In addition, revenue reached $5.9bn, an increase of 8.8%, with the company posting an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) figure of $423m.

The company launched a cost-cutting drive earlier this year, looking to deliver savings of $60mn from 2025. Wood is looking to cut its $1.1bn net debt, which increased by 49% in 2023.

Last month, Wood shareholder Sparta Capital Management called for the firm to explore a sale or list in the US over its “poor” share price.

Recommended for you

Tags