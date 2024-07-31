BP to roll out Crew Hawk monitoring tool on all North Sea assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP to roll out Crew Hawk monitoring tool on all North Sea assets

By Mathew Perry
01/08/2024, 12:10 am
© Image: Salunda/BIG PartnershipThe Cyber Hawk red zone monitoring tool created by Salunda.
The Cyber Hawk red zone monitoring tool created by Salunda.

BP (LON:BP) will roll out the Crew Hawk wireless safety monitoring tool on all of its North Sea assets after a successful trial on its Clair Ridge platform.

The Crew Hawk system allows users to set up perimeters in high risk working environments.

It can instantly trigger an alarm if workers enter an area which they are not authorised to, with the ability to set up ‘red zones’ around certain equipment and machinery.

After trialling the system, BP signed a deal with Crew Hawk creator Salunda to implement the system, covering around 100 offshore staff at any given time.

© Image: Salunda/BIG Partnership
A graphic showing the Cyber Hawk red zone monitoring tool in action.

Salunda did not disclose the value of the agreement, but Energy Voice understands the deal is worth a significant six-figure sum.

Salunda chief executive Alan Finlay said it is the first time the technology has been used for well interventions.

“We are committed to continuously improving the welfare of people working in safety-critical industries,” he said.

To this effect, Crew Hawk has redefined red zone monitoring by providing instant updates to the area authority and use of the technology greatly enhances the safety of hazardous operations.”

A worker on BP's Clair Ridge platform, west of Shetland. © Supplied by Primat Recruitment
A worker on BP’s Clair Ridge platform, west of Shetland.

In addition to BP, Salunda said it is already with several drilling contractors and operators and is in “active discussion” about future North Sea deployment.

North Sea safety

The BP investment in the monitoring tool comes as the UK safety watchdog continues to raise concerns of North Sea operators going “backwards” on critical maintenance.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said earlier this year that safety-critical maintenance backlog has become a major issue for the industry, with some individual platforms having tens of thousands of outstanding hours post-Covid.

The regulator found 175 “dangerous occurrences” across North Sea installations in 2023, with total non-compliance issues the highest since 2018.

North Sea firms including Apache, Repsol, Ithaca Energy, Petrofac, and CNOOC are among those to receive warnings in recent months.

 

