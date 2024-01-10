Petrofac warned over welding fume risks on Kittiwake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health, Safety & Environment

Petrofac warned over welding fume risks on Kittiwake

By Andrew Dykes
10/01/2024, 1:37 pm Updated: 10/01/2024, 1:39 pm
The Kittiwake platform
The Kittiwake platform

Safety regulators have put Petrofac on notice after it found poor assessments left offshore workers on the Kittiwake platform at risk of exposure to hazardous fumes.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors issued an improvement notice to the oilfield services giant for failing to suitably risk assess work carried out on the North Sea platform.

In particular it took issue with guidance that failed to require ventilation of welding fumes – “a known human carcinogen” capable of causing cancer.

Located around 100 miles off Aberdeen, Petrofac (LON:PFC) is the duty holder for Kittiwake on behalf of its owner, EnQuest.

The HSE found that a live work permit for fabrications and a Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations (COSHH) assessment for welding (KIT98) – a document which evaluates risks from hazardous substances – “conflicted one another”.

This meant the work permit required the use of local exhaust ventilation (LEV) and respiratory protective equipment (RPE) when welding, whereas KIT98 “only highlighted the wearing of RPE when LEV was not present.”

There is no indication workers were exposed to unventilated fumes in practice.

The company said it took the findings “extremely seriously” and made immediate changes, alongside a third-party review of its processes.

Ventilation crackdown

A safety alert from HSE in 2019 warned of evidence that exposure to any welding fume – including from mild steel – can cause lung cancer, as well as limited evidence linking fumes to kidney cancer. At that time, the regulator indicated it would be stepping up its expectations of enforcement around ventilation when welding.

In Petrofac’s case, it found that KIT98 failed to include considerations for the type of welding, the hazardous properties of substances involved with this type of work, amounts used, duration and information on potential health effects.

The assessment used outdated legislation for hazard classification, did not identify any relevant workplace exposure limits and did not set out suitable measures to control welding fumes, HSE added.

Inspectors said a further six risk assessments were reviewed as part of the inspection, each of which were found not to adequately assess the risks and potential for hazardous exposure to employees.

A spokewoman for Petrofac said: “The health and safety of our people is of paramount importance to Petrofac and we take any potential risk to this extremely seriously.

“We fully accepted the HSE’s recommendations and made immediate changes to our Control of Substances Hazardous to Health processes and procedures. We have also commissioned a holistic review of these by an external third party to ensure our long-term improvement plan is robust and comprehensive.”

Petrofac has until 1 March to improve these assessments.

20 years of service for Petrofac on Kittiwake

Kittiwake is a fixed steel platform installed in 1990, which lies around 100 miles off Aberdeen.

Petrofac has been duty holder on Kittiwake since 2003, serving owner EnQuest since 2014 and Centrica prior to that. In 2022 it was awarded a three-year renewal for the asset, taking its service there beyond the two-decade mark.

The field itself is no longer on production and had its drilling facilities decommissioned in 2009. However the platform continues to operate as a production hub for several tie-back fields comprising the Greater Kittiwake Area.

The living quarters have a maximum personnel on board of 79, according to EnQuest.

