HSE finds Repsol failed to secure effective emergency response on Fulmar A

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has reprimanded North Sea operator Repsol Resources UK for failing to secure effective emergency response measures at its Fulmar A platform.

The HSE issued two improvement notices to Repsol over an incident which saw the Fulmar A shut down between 7th and 23rd February this year.

An HSE inspector reprimanded Repsol for importing gas while failing to properly maintain the deluge system at Fulmar A.

The inspector found Repsol imported gas to Fulmar A whilst the deluge pipework had three sections which failed to meet the necessary performance standards.

The inspector found Repsol “failed to take appropriate measures to secure effective emergency response”.

Additionally, Repsol “failed to undertake a suitable and sufficient assessment, have in place management arrangements for planning, organising, controlling, monitoring and review of the preventive and protective work activities”.

The HSE also issued a separate improvement notice over the 10 day shutdown.

An HSE inspector found Repsol shut down the platform to perform a full wet test, flush and cleaning because the company “failed to meet the performance standard requirements for the allowable number of nozzles blocked by corrosion and marine growth on three sections of the deluge system on the Fulmar A platform”.

In addition, Repsol “failed to maintain in efficient state, in efficient working order and in good repair the deluge system nozzles and pipework free from corrosion products and marine growth on the Fulmar A platform”.

As a result, the HSE inspector found Repsol failed to have appropriate measures to secure an effective emergency response on Fulmar A.

Repsol HSE record

Including the HSE concerns over Fulmar A, Repsol has now received seven improvement notices from the safety watchdog since April last year.

Most recently, the HSE issued a scathing assessment of the toilet facilities on Repsol’s Arbroath platform.

© Supplied by Repsol

In June last year, HSE inspectors issued a trio of improvement notices relating to redundant alarms at the Auk platform.

Repsol has also been penalised for emissions breaches in recent months.

In December, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) issued Repsol a record £160,000 fine for emissions offences at the Auk North, Halley and Fulmar fields for flaring and venting 73 tonnes of gas.

The recent safety concerns come as Energy Voice yesterday revealed the Spanish oil and gas firm is set to cut around 95 onshore workers from its Aberdeen offices.

A Repsol Resources spokesperson told Energy Voice: “There will be organisational changes, but we aim to keep disruption to a minimum and remain focussed on the delivery of our corporate strategy and business plan.

“As always, we prioritise the health, safety and well-being of our people and the safety of our operations.”

The move comes months after Chinese operator Sinopec offloaded its stake in the two firms’ North Sea joint venture Repsol Sinopec, in a deal worth $2.1 billion.