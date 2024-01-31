CNOOC warned by HSE over lack of inspections at Buzzard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

CNOOC warned by HSE over lack of inspections at Buzzard

By Andrew Dykes
31/01/2024, 1:00 pm
© Supplied by CNOOCwildcat strikes north sea
The Buzzard platform

The UK safety regulator has warned CNOOC over its inspection routines for process equipment on board the North Sea’s Buzzard platform.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the Chinese state-backed operator had failed to properly inspect the integrity of drainage equipment on the asset, having deferred it four times.

The failure to sufficiently examine the system for possible deterioration could lead to a loss of containment of the hazardous liquids and gases, and a potentially “dangerous situation”, it said.

In an improvement notice HSE inspectors noted the company had failed to inspect a closed drain drum – a system used to collect drained liquids and hazardous fluids from process vessels, keeping them out of contact with the atmosphere.

The design of the Buzzard system means some portions of the equipment cannot be inspected through non-invasive means, though the HSE contended that an invasive inspection – typically a physical examination beyond visual assessment alone – would be “reasonably practicable and in-line with industry good practice.”

It found that CNOOC had deferred an invasive inspection on four separate occasions, justifying the decision via risk assessments. The HSE found these justifications were “insufficient” to support the move to a different inspection strategy.

CNOOC later stated that an invasive inspection would be undertaken at an opportune point but did not specify a date. The regulator argued that this would not allow the operator to validate the condition and integrity of corrosion-resistant alloy liner within the vessel and ensure its continued safe operation.

“As such these deterioration mechanisms may not be detected and remedied in good time,” it warned.

It comes amid a sharp focus on North Sea maintenance after documents unearthed last year showed the HSE had catalogued a string of safety failings across more than a dozen platforms, including a “shocking” maintenance backlog, though CNOOC assets were not mentioned.

CNOOC has until the end of September 2024 to comply with the notice. The company has been approached for comment.

Rumoured North Sea sell-off

Lying some 62 miles off Aberdeen, Buzzard was the largest discovery in UK waters for 20 years when it was found in 2001. Still one of the UK’s highest-producing fields and a major production hub, it ranked fourth in the basin terms of per-barrel production in 2021.

CNOOC operates the field with a 43.2% stake, alongside Equinor (29.89%), Harbour Energy (21.73%) and ONE-Dyas UK Limited (5.16%).

It also operates the Golden Eagle and Scott platforms among stakes in other sites.

However, reports in recent years suggest the company has been looking for buyers for its assets as it looks to exit the region.

At the time, Harbour Energy (LON: HBR), NEO and Waldorf Petroleum were all viewed as “likely” candidates to pick up CNOOC’s installations.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts