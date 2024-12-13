Power Moves: New Centurion CEO and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Power Moves: New Centurion CEO and more

By Michael Behr
13/12/2024, 2:02 pm
© Supplied by Centurion GroupCenturion Group CEO Euan Leask.
Centurion Group CEO Euan Leask.

Euan Leask has been promoted to CEO of Dyce-based rentals and services supplier Centurion Group.

Currently serving as chief financial officer at the company’s Aberdeenshire office, he will take on the role following the retirement of current CEO Fernando Assing at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Assing has served seven years in the role and will also step down from his position on Centurion’s board.

Following a handover period, Leask will assume his role on Assing’s retirement and a process to appoint a new chief financial officer will commence shortly.

Both Assing and Leask have been on the company’s management team since 2018, leading the transformation of the group from an energy-focused rentals business to a more integrated, more diversified international rentals and services group serving multiple industries.

Leask said: “The group has a well-established strategy, a successful business model, and we have a strong and exciting platform for growth. I look forward to continuing to work with our existing teams around the world to deliver on the opportunities for long-term profitable growth and value creation.”

Assing added: “Centurion’s progress since 2018 has been remarkable and the company is in a strong position to create significant further value in the future. I am grateful to all of my colleagues for their commitment in embedding a strong company culture, and I have every confidence in Euan and his team to take the business forward into its next phase of growth.”

The company has been pursuing a diversification strategy which helped it deliver record results in 2023.

Alison Wilson © Supplied by ICFGF
Alison Wilson has been appointed as the investment and development manager at the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) has appointed Alison Wilson as investment and development manager.

The organisation said she will be undertaking the “crucial” role, as it communicates and capitalises on opportunities presented by the green freeport to potential inward investors, at local, national and international levels.

With over 25 years’ experience in economic development, Wilson comes to the new role having been most recently been director of economic development and advancement at University of the Highlands (UHI). She has also held senior roles at Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and in leading financial and business services, inward investment, and business engagement.

Her regional contribution to the customer service profession within the financial and business services sector earned her the prestigious National Women of Influence Award from the Customer Contact Association.

The firm said: “Alison will start her new role in the New Year and we look forward to welcoming Alison to the ICFGF team.”

ICFGF is backed by port owners Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group at Port of Nigg, Port of Inverness, and Haventus (Ardersier Port), the Highland Council, UHI and HIE.

Nexos chief financial officer Geoff Morrison. © Supplied by Nexos
Nexos chief financial officer Geoff Morrison.

Geoff Morrison has been appointed at the chief financial officer of Aberdeen offshore services provider Nexos.

Morrison brings over 20 years of industry expertise, demonstrating a strong track record in financial management, risk assessment, and budget control, paired with exceptional leadership skills..

Morrison said that he “looks forward to injecting fresh thinking, agility, and flexibility to allow us to support our customers vitalise the UK’s new wave of energy, infrastructure, and industry”.

Among the group’s recent contract wins was providing EnQuest with HVAC services at its Thistle and Magnus platforms.

Nexos, formerly called Global E&C before rebranding, is part of the D2Zero portfolio of companies and backed by private equity firm SCF Partners.

 

Mooreast head of commercial Barry Silver. © Supplied by Mooreast
Mooreast head of commercial Barry Silver.

Barry Silver has been promoted to head of commercial at moorings specialists Mooreast Holdings, effective 1 January 2025.

He will continue to serve in his current role as managing director at Mooreast United Kingdom & Ireland.

With over 24 years of experience in offshore energy markets, he is responsible for establishing Mooreast’s facility in Scotland to support business opportunities around the North Sea region and in international markets.

The company’s previous head of commercial, Jaymes Sim, will become deputy CEO.

Mooreast recently announced that Eirik Ellingsen would be appointed as CEO from 1 January 2025.

Mooreast founder Sim Koon Lam said: “In the past few months, we have strengthened our leadership while proactively grooming talents within the organisation. This senior management team will bolster Mooreast’s capabilities and drive our strategic transformation to capture new opportunities within the floating offshore renewable market.”

BP head of wind Matthias Bausenwein © Supplied by BP
BP head of offshore wind Matthias Bausenwein

Matthias Bausenwein will step down as BP’s head of offshore wind, Reuters has reported.

Having previously worked at Orsted, he joined the company in August 2022.

Richard Sandford will take over as interim head of offshore wind.

The move follows the announcement of BP’s plans to carve out its offshore wind assets as part of a joint venture with Japan’s JERA.

JERA Nex bp is expected to be one of the biggest five offshore wind developers in the world by capacity with 13GW of capacity across operating assets, projects in development and site leases.

Other oil supermajors have been moving to reduce their exposure to clean energy projects, bringing about redundancies and changes in management.

The head of renewables at Equinor recently stepped down as rumours suggest the company is considering cutting 20% of staff at its clean energy division.

 

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.

