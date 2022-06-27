Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

High oil price and windfall tax ‘threaten’ decommissioning targets, report warns

New research has warned that high oil prices, coupled with UK Government’s windfall tax, could “pose a threat” to North Sea decommissioning targets.
By Ryan Duff
27/06/2022, 7:00 am
Decommissioning
Allseas' Pioneering Spirit vessel removing the Brent Delta topsides in 2017.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said high prices “incentivise reinvestment” and the new tax does not provide relief for decommissioning costs, so the “rational choice” is to continue to extract oil rather than leave it in the ground.

That could have a knock-on impact on the “backlog, liquidation and performance” of decommissioning, with rising costs, emissions and challenges for specialised companies.

Emissions

“Delays could threaten oil and gas companies’ GHG emissions performance”, BCG said, as decommissioning “goes hand in hand” with decarbonisation.

BCG said decommissioning is often the “primary driver of emissions reduction” so pushing back a field’s cessation of production date “could slow down decarbonisation”.

The firm looked at the 10 largest late-life emitters in the UK and found they are among the most carbon-intensive in the sector and are on track to “double” their emissions intensity in the next five years”.

Under the North Sea Transition Deal signed last year, the industry agreed to cut emissions by 25% by 2027 and 50% by 2030.

decarbonisation © Supplied by Boston Consulting Gr
Graphic of North Sea emissions profile. -. Supplied by Boston Consulting Group Date;  17 June 2022

Decommissioning Cost

In addition, delays in decommissioning could cost companies more in the long run as inflation surges; the UK’s rate hit a 30-year high of 7% in April, meanwhile, global costs of industrial materials increased by 8% in March, according to IHS Markit.

The North Sea has targets from the industry regulator to slash the cost of decommissioning in order to protect the taxpayer from hefty rebates.

Last year the industry regulator warned that a “slowdown in progress” meant the goal to slash the total to £39bn by 2023 could be missed.

Supply chain

As well as the impact delays may have on costs and emissions performance, it could also “deter the oil and gas supply chain from building specialist capability”, the report authors said.

This is not unprecedented as two specialist suppliers in the North Sea have closed their doors (Fairfield Decom and Maersk Decom) in the last year.

Delaying further is “likely to deter specialists”, increasing the difficulty for operators to access an essential ingredient to realize the full potential from scale, BCG warned.

The report authors added: “We can only achieve high performance decommissioning with specialized staff, fit for purpose equipment and assets, processes and standards adapted to decommissioning.”.

