Olympic Challenger bound for Aberdeen to tackle ‘decade’s largest’ P&A campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Olympic Challenger bound for Aberdeen to tackle ‘decade’s largest’ P&A campaign

Reach Subsea’s Olympic Challenger vessel will arrive in Aberdeen next month ahead of a multi-operator well decommissioning campaign thought to be one of the largest in a decade.
By Andrew Dykes
17/08/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by OlympicReach Subsea Olympic Challenger DP2 vessel.
Reach Subsea Olympic Challenger DP2 vessel.

Reach Subsea’s Olympic Challenger vessel will arrive in Aberdeen next month ahead of a multi-operator well decommissioning campaign thought to be one of the largest in a decade.

Mermaid Subsea Services UK and Exceed announced the award of the landmark contract in June which will see the two firms carry out a vessel-based well plugging and abandonment (P&A) campaign on behalf of four undisclosed North Sea operators.

The campaign will be carried out from the Olympic Challenger DP2 construction vessel, set to arrive in Aberdeen for mobilisation in a few weeks’ time, Mermaid announced Tuesday.

The scope of work will comprise P&A activities at ten exploration and appraisal (E&A) wells across northern, central and southern North Sea – thought to be one of the largest campaigns of its type to be undertaken on the UKCS for at least a decade.

The 105.9m vessel is equipped with a 250-tonne active heave compensated crane on deck and two Oceaneering work-class ROVs in an enclosed hangar. It features a 1,000 square metre deck and a 7.2 square metre moonpool, and has accommodation on board for up to 100 people.

The contract award marked the entry of the Mermaid – a subsidiary of Thai group Mermaid Maritime – into the North Sea market and has positioned the UK business for further growth this year.

This has already necessitated a move to larger offices in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, while its team is expected to grow to up to 50 people by the end of 2022.

The two companies said their partnership was founded on providing an integrated approach to multi-operator P&A, which they say “typifies the future of cost-effective, environmentally sustainable decommissioning best practice.”

Speaking in June, Mermaid operations director, Scott Cormack explained: “New contracting models are critical to achieving the decommissioning cost reduction target set by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA). However, the NSTA reported in 2021 that these models were yet to become the norm, and that a lack of collaboration was, in part, responsible.

“Our aim is to help address that situation, not only through our own collaboration with well management leaders Exceed, but also by encouraging operators to consider the benefits of a lump sum, campaign approach to decommissioning. That this has been the precise outcome of our first campaign is testament to the clear appetite for this approach amongst the operator community.”

Exceed commercial director John Anderson added: “Our well decommissioning experts have worked on some of the sector’s highest profile abandonment campaigns, and it’s clear to us that this partnership brings something unique to the sector; a turnkey well P&A service, which provides not only the technical downhole capabilities but also complete control over vessel schedules.”

Mermaid said other interested operators should contact the group regarding availability within the Challenger’s schedule during Q4 and into 2023.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts