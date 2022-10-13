Video: Foinaven FPSO finally leaving Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Video: Foinaven FPSO finally leaving Scotland

An FPSO for the former BP Foinaven field is now leaving Scottish shores, with residents capturing footage of the ship departing.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/10/2022, 1:41 pm Updated: 13/10/2022, 3:18 pm
Residents have flocked to social media to share pictures of the Foinaven FPSO departing Hunterston after spending months at the port in Ayrshire.

Energy Voice understands the vessel is destined for Denmark, though owner Teekay has not confirmed this.

Footage shows tug boats taking the ship out of the port, which has hosted the vessel since August 8.

© Luigi Gioretti The Foinaven FPSO leaving Hunterston.
Some residents of nearby Fairlie have taken to social media to say “Bon Voyage!

Coastguard station officer Luigi Gioretti shared footage and video of the ship departing, which is now in open water.

Old BP vessel

The FPSO had been on-station at the Foinaven field for BP since 1997 before a series of safety issues and the ship reaching the end of its design life led to BP deciding to remove the vessel last year.

The decision on the dismantling of the vessel lies with Teekay – though BP chose Hunterston on Scotland’s west coast for the small contract to remove its signage.

That led to some £40m of contracts going to UK suppliers, BP said.

However, once at Hunterston, the FPSO stirred some controversy.

Residents decried intervals of black smoke and noise pollution from the vessel, and in particular a lack of dialogue from owner Teekay.

Last month, a Teekay spokesperson said the departure was “imminent” pending certain permits and approvals being granted.

The decision to decommission the ship elsewhere also caused some concerns from a local supplier.

Atlas Decom, which leases the nearby Inchgreen drydock on the Clyde, took aim at Teekay for the decision to take the work to Denmark.

It said that, has Atlas’ site been selected, it would have created 60 “well-paid long-term” jobs in the area, with 30 more to follow.

Jim McSporran, port director for Hunterston Parc, said: “We have received confirmation that the handover of the vessel, back to its owners Teekay Corporation, has now been successfully completed. We wish its crew a safe onward journey to its final destination.

“Hunterston Parc continues to demonstrate it can deliver efficient berthing and layup facilities to the energy sector. We are open and ready to welcome many other projects in the near future.”

