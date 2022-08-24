UK misses out as Foinaven FPSO to head to Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

UK misses out as Foinaven FPSO to head to Denmark

The Foinaven FPSO is to be sent to Denmark for decommissioning, Energy Voice understands, as UK yards miss out on the work.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/08/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 24/08/2022, 9:50 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by TeekayFoinaven FPSO
The Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO

The Foinaven FPSO is to be sent to Denmark for decommissioning, Energy Voice understands, as UK yards miss out on the work.

Industry sources, who did not wish to be named, confirmed the vessel will head across the North Sea for dismantling.

It is understood the ship will be going to the MARS facility at Frederiskhavn, following other former Teekay vessels like the Banff FPSO.

The vessel, which operated off Shetland for BP for 25 years, is currently laid up at Hunterston for removal work of BP equipment and signage.

Its current owner Teekay has not responded to a request for comment, nor did the MARS facility at Frederikshavn.

No comment was provided by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), but has previously said it would prefer for decommissioning to be carried out domestically. ­­

Local content

Foinaven’s destination of Denmark comes following a run of UK-based assets heading overseas for dismantling, including the aforementioned Banff FPSO, and the Balmoral platform which both went to Frederikshavn.

Recently the Brae Bravo platform also went to Vats in Norway for dismantling.

The North Sea Transition Deal, signed last year with the UK Government, committed the sector to a 50% local content target for decommissioning – however this is only a voluntary goal in place by 2030; when much of the sector’s assets will already have been sent for decommissioning.

Industry has suggested that lucrative plugging of wells is a good way to meet that goal, rather than dismantling work.

Decommissioning of oil and gas fields in the UK are subject to taxpayer rebates for a portion of the costs.

Atlas Decom, which owns the Inchgreen drydock some 20 miles away, had hoped to take on the work.

foinaven fpso © Supplied by Alan Newby
The FPSO arrived at Hunterston this month.

Director Michael Dixon said Atlas would still “work tirelessly” to offer Inchgreen as a solution to the successful bidder, but added “if we aren’t afforded the opportunity to engage in the supply chain we wish the disposal contractor all the success in achieving a safe disposal solution”.

The BP Foinaven oilfield in the West of Shetland is currently shut in following removal of the FPSO – though the field itself is not being decommissioned.

The decision on the dismantling of the vessel lies with Teekay – though BP chose Hunterston on Scotland’s west coast for the small contract to remove its signage.

A spokesperson said: “BP can confirm work is progressing at Hunterston to prepare the Petrojarl Foinaven floating, production, storage, offload (FPSO) to be handed back to its owners, Teekay Corporation.

“Once handed back, Teekay will reassume responsibility for the vessel and its future plans, including any decision on vessel recycling.”

The FPSO had been in production at the Foinaven field off Shetland since 1997, but a series of safety issues and the ship reaching the end of its design life led to BP deciding to remove the vessel last year.

It arrived at Hunterston earlier this month.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts