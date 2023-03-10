Watch: Valhall production platform toppled at Norwegian yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Watch: Valhall production platform toppled at Norwegian yard

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/03/2023, 2:06 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Lars Melkevik/AbstraVallhall production platform
Aker BP toppled the Valhall production platform to bring it 'within reach of the large cutting machines'.

A structure that stood in the Central North Sea for around three decades has been pulled to the ground at a Norwegian yard.

Operator Aker BP has shared a video of engineers toppling the 14,100-ton Valhall production platform ahead of being broken up.

By bringing it closer to the ground, it means the installation is “within reach of the large cutting machines”.

That reduces the need to work at height, and cuts down the requirement for manual labour at the Stord decommissioning yard.

Thomas Nygard, Aker BP’s senior vice president for decom, said in a post on LinkedIn: “Our aim is to recycle more than 98% of the topside into new materials, contributing to the circular economy and reduced emissions.

“A big thank you to everyone involved in the planning, and not least to everyone who executed the operation in the midst of shifting weather conditions.”

Aker BP’s Valhall field, situated near to the Norway–United Kingdom maritime boundary, started up production in the early 1980s.

Since then, it has produced more than 1 billion standard cubic metres of gas equivalent.

The Valhall production platform specifically was built at Stord, as well as the Egersund yard, and was taken offshore in 1981, before starting up in 1982.

Valhall redevelopment

Its not the end of the road for the field though, and Aker BP, alongside its partners is investing between £3.49bn and £4.37bn in the Valhall PWP-Fenris project.

The aim is to build the Valhall area into a major gas hub to deliver supplies to Europe.

Valhall platform legs blown off

“While we are now dismantling and recycling the old Valhall installations, we are well underway with engineering of the new, 15,500 ton Valhall production and wellhead platform,” said Mr Nygard.

Aker BP also shared footage last year of the legs being blown off the 6700-ton Valhall drilling platform.

