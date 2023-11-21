UK ‘could challenge Europe’ on heavy lift vessels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

UK ‘could challenge Europe’ on heavy lift vessels

By Allister Thomas
21/11/2023, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Heeremauk heavy lift
Heerema's Sleipnir and Thialf heavy lift vessels engulfed by cloud in Rotterdam.

The UK “could challenge continental Europe” on heavy lift vessels, trade body OEUK has said, as the North Sea requires a “colossal push” from them.

A projected £20bn is to be spent over the next decade on oil and gas decommissioning, with a series of huge platforms to be removed towards the end of the 2020s, from 2027-onwards.

That will require “a colossal push” from the heavy lift market, according to the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) decommissioning insight report, despite the fact the UK does not have any domestic heavy lift companies.

OEUK said “clever scheduling and fresh contracting models may be the answer” to ensure the work is carried out.

It also comes as the sector needs to pool resources with vast numbers of offshore wind turbines to be installed.

Heavy lift firms like Switzerland’s Allseas and the Netherlands’ Heerema dominate the sector, with others crane vessels like those of Italy’s Saipem taking smaller pieces of work.

Analysts have previously highlighted that constructing some of the heavy lift ships is huge, and a major barrier to creation of a UK equivalent; Sleipnir cost $1.5bn to build, the Pioneering Spirit cost even more.

But OEUK said: “If there is sufficient investment and preparation, the UK supply chain could challenge continental Europe’s market leaders in heavy lift technology”.

Of the £20bn forecast for the next decade, topside removals accounts for 7% (£1.49bn), a sizeable prize – however it should be noted that other areas where the UK does have expertise represent a larger prize, like plugging and abandoning wells (51% or $10.59bn).

Decommissioning manager Ricky Thomson said a partnership between the government and private sector may be the answer.

“Essentially there’s nothing stopping the UK from building these vessels.

“There is an established market, so it is going to be extremely difficult to penetrate that market, but it doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

“The opportunity is there, the prize is there, the exportability is there. I think some sort of collaboration between industry and government they’d be able to look at, however it’s not an easy market to penetrate. There’s a reason why, globally, these ships come from one or two areas but its not to say the UK can’t do something about that.”

Mr Thomson also highlighted that some platforms don’t require ultra heavy lift solutions, and other innovations may be applied.

Amid the glut of offshore wind and decom work, there has been some progress; last year it was revealed Zero-C Offshore was working towards creating a UK heavy lift business.

At the 2022 St Andrew’s Decom Conference, which returns today, TAQA decommissioning director David Wilson said there is a “really strong business case” for such a venture in the UK, and its “unfortunate” it hasn’t yet been done.

