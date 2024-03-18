Surge in sales puts Plexus Holdings back in the black

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Surge in sales puts Plexus Holdings back in the black

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/03/2024, 8:02 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© NEWSLINE MEDIA LIMITEDPlexus
Plexus CEO Ben Van Bilderbeek

Aberdeen based Plexus Holdings (AIM: POS) has surged back into the black with £2.2m pre-tax profits in its half-year results.

It reverses a £2m loss in the same period in the prior year, to the end of December, for the firm which produces specialist wellhead technology.

Sales revenue has soared more than seven-fold, from £709,000 in the first half of its 2022 financial year to more than £5m for the six months to December 31.

Plexus CEO Ben van Bilderbeek said the firm’s entry into the decommissioning market plugging and abandonment (P&A) space “is proving well judged as an increasing number of aging wells now require decommissioning.”

The firm said P&A is a key sector for the firm, with more than 1,000 North Sea wells to be plugged and abandoned by 2027.

Mr Bilderbeek said: “Demand for Plexus’ P&A related technology, recognised for its role in safe and eco-friendly well closure, is building as highlighted by recent contract wins with several leading North Sea operators.

“Looking ahead, Plexus remains committed to advancing its POS-GRIP friction-grip engineering methodology to align with the energy sector’s increased focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance, especially in relation to reducing methane emissions and anticipates broader adoption of our technology across the value chain.”

The period saw key contract awards, including a new license with SLB for its POS-Grip wellhead technology at a cash consideration of $5.2m.

Other measures included loans to improve cash flow and a divestment of Plexus’ 49% stake in Kincardine Manufacturing Services Limited in December.

Plexus said it continues to pursue opportunities in the rental exploration market for Jack-up rigs and the P&A sectors.

