Saipem set to deliver 90 mile UK carbon dioxide pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Saipem set to deliver 90 mile UK carbon dioxide pipeline

By Ryan Duff
18/03/2024, 11:59 am
© Supplied by SaipemSaipem's Castorone vessel in the North Sea
Saipem's Castorone pipelaying vessel.

Saipem is readying itself to construct a CO2 transport pipeline in the UK after £4 billion in contracts were dished out.

The Italian firm has been contracted to engineer, procure, construct and install a 28” and approximately 145 km (90 miles) offshore pipeline with associated landfalls and onshore outlet facilities for the Northern Endurance Partership’s (NEP) CCS project.

In addition to this, Saipem is also contracted to carry out engineering, procurement, construction and installation work on the water outfall for the Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) project.

The pipeline offshore operations will be performed by Saipem’s Castorone vessel, and the nearshore operations will be performed by Saipem’s shallow water pipelay Castoro 10.

Following this contract award, Saipem has signed a Letter of Intent with both groups.

Alessandro Puliti, chief executive officer of Saipem, said: “We are extremely proud to be the selected contractor for the offshore CO2 pipelines and associated facilities of NEP and NZT contracts.

“Saipem is fully committed to provide the best competences and its flagship vessel Castorone to support NEP and NZT Power partnerships and contribute to the realization of the first zero-carbon industrial hub in the North-East of England and the achievement of the UK’s Net Zero targets”.

Contracts worth £4 billion handed out

NZT Power and NEP form part of the East Coast Cluster, a major carbon capture and net zero power initiative across the Teesside area, with the Net Zero Teesside gas-fired power plant storing its emissions via the NEP carbon capture and storage (CCS) site.

Last week saw the pair hand out £4 billion worth of contracts to industry heavy hitters such as Wood, TechnipFMC, and Shell.

The final award of the contracts will be subject to Final Investment Decisions (FID) being made by the projects and UK government, which are planned for September 2024, and receipt of relevant regulatory clearances.

NZT Power is a joint venture between BP and Equinor and will be capable of dispatching up to 860 megawatts of flexible low-carbon power.

The group says that its project can create more than 3,000 construction jobs and then will require around 1,000 jobs annually during operations until 2050.

The plant will be capable of capturing up to 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year where it will then be transported and stored by the NEP in subsea storage sites beneath the North Sea.

NEP, a joint venture between BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, is the CO2 transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster (ECC).

The Teesside onshore NEP infrastructure would serve the Teesside-based carbon capture projects such as NZT Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture.

These capture projects were selected for first connection to the ECC by DESNZ in March 2023 as part of the UK’s cluster sequencing process for carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS).

Wood, TechnipFMC and more win £4bn Teesside net zero contracts

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts