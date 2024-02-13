Ex-EY boss Derek Leith joins decom specialist Well-Safe Solutions

Former EY boss Derek Leith has joined Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions as a non-executive director.

Mr Leith spent three decades at the Big Four accountancy firm, latterly as global oil and gas tax leader, until stepping down last year.

On his new appointment, he said: “It has been fascinating to see Well-Safe Solutions’ progress over the past few years, particularly in the development of its sustainability policies and growth into the Asia-Pacific region.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the Board and wider team to continue Well-Safe Solutions’ growth and influence within the energy transition sector.”

Mr Leith is a chartered tax advisor with 35 years’ experience in the finance sector.

He was a senior reviewing partner for the North Sea Transition Deal, struck between industry and government in 2021, which committed both sides to investment and decarbonisation goals.

Moray Barber replaced Mr Leith at EY’s Aberdeen office at the start of July. When he stepped down, Mr Leith said he planned to make the most of his vast experience and many business contacts.

Well-Safe Solutions chief executive Phil Milton said: “Derek’s experience is wide-ranging and attracting someone with his deep energy sector and energy transition experience is a credit to the company’s ambitions.”

“His experience in influencing and steering the Scottish Government’s Energy Strategy, Aberdeen City and Shire City Deal and the establishment of economic consultancy Opportunity North East will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of the energy transition sector and continue our international growth trajectory.”

Founded in 2017 and now with more than 430 employees, Well-Safe Solutions has a fleet of oil and gas rigs specially kitted out for plugging and abandonment work.

The firm has an additional base in Perth, Western Australia.

Well-Safe made headlines in November when it struck a global master agreement with oil giant BP for decommissioning services, lasting until at least 2026.