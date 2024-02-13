Ex-EY boss Derek Leith joins decom specialist Well-Safe Solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Ex-EY boss Derek Leith joins decom specialist Well-Safe Solutions

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/02/2024, 7:45 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Well-Safe SolutionsDerek Leith Well-safe
Derek Leith.

Former EY boss Derek Leith has joined Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions as a non-executive director.

Mr Leith spent three decades at the Big Four accountancy firm, latterly as global oil and gas tax leader, until stepping down last year.

On his new appointment, he said: “It has been fascinating to see Well-Safe Solutions’ progress over the past few years, particularly in the development of its sustainability policies and growth into the Asia-Pacific region.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the Board and wider team to continue Well-Safe Solutions’ growth and influence within the energy transition sector.”

Mr Leith is a chartered tax advisor with 35 years’ experience in the finance sector.

He was a senior reviewing partner for the North Sea Transition Deal, struck between industry and government in 2021, which committed both sides to investment and decarbonisation goals.

Moray Barber replaced Mr Leith at EY’s Aberdeen office at the start of July. When he stepped down, Mr Leith said he planned to make the most of his vast experience and many business contacts.

Well-Safe Solutions chief executive Phil Milton said: “Derek’s experience is wide-ranging and attracting someone with his deep energy sector and energy transition experience is a credit to the company’s ambitions.”

“His experience in influencing and steering the Scottish Government’s Energy Strategy, Aberdeen City and Shire City Deal and the establishment of economic consultancy Opportunity North East will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of the energy transition sector and continue our international growth trajectory.”

Founded in 2017 and now with more than 430 employees, Well-Safe Solutions has a fleet of oil and gas rigs specially kitted out for plugging and abandonment work.

The firm has an additional base in Perth, Western Australia.

Well-Safe made headlines in November when it struck a global master agreement with oil giant BP for decommissioning services, lasting until at least 2026.

