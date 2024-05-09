NZTC looking to drive rigless plug and abandonment tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

NZTC looking to drive rigless plug and abandonment tech

By Michael Behr
09/05/2024, 9:57 am
Aerial view of supply vessels surrounding an offshore drilling rig.

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has launched a call to find innovations enabling rigless plug and abandonment.

The initiative aims to trial and test new technologies in multi-operator collaboration field trials, enabling faster, lower-cost trials and wider industry adoption in the UK and beyond, aligning with UKCS cost and emission reduction targets.

Solutions for rigless plug and abandonment will be key for cost-efficient, environmentally sensitive, and compliant decommissioning of wells.

New innovations will support operators in meeting regulatory requirements, while addressing technical challenges such as accessing the wellbore without a drilling rig.

Successful applicants for the scheme will get exposure to consortium members, which includes Harbour Energy, ConocoPhillips, Respol, TotalEnergies and Petrobras, with potential for support in developing, trialling and testing technologies.

In addition, successful applicants will have the chance to engage with similar operator consortiums in Norway, Denmark, Australia and Canada.

The call is in connection with NZTC’s Well Decommissioning Collaboration initiative, which is actively supported by the Technology Leadership Board, North Sea Transition Authority, and Offshore Energies UK.

Industry leaders have previously warned that time is running out for companies to develop “ground-breaking technologies” to decommission North Sea assets.

Decommissioning manager at the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) Alasdair Thomas said that new technologies need to come to market “in the next five years” if they are going to make a difference, especially on well plugging and abandonment.

Project manager for NZTC’s Well Decommissioning Collaboration Lewis Harper said: “Collaboration is rooted in everything we do at NZTZ. Our Wells Decommissioning Collaboration initiative highlights how joint innovation is crucial for advancing technologies needed for affordable and sustainable well decommissioning, supporting the industry in reaching its net zero targets.

“It’s an exciting chance for emerging developers to join in, gain exposure, and potentially receive support to propel their technology development.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Donald Cameron added: “This is a fantastic initiative that aims to deliver innovative and affordable solutions through information sharing and trials to help secure the future prosperity of the energy sector while helping to achieve our net zero goals. I encourage those working with this technology to find out more.

“The UK Government is investing £90 million in the Net Zero Technology Centre and more than £3 billion to level up right across Scotland.”

