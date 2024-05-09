NZTC looking to drive rigless plug and abandonment tech

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has launched a call to find innovations enabling rigless plug and abandonment.

The initiative aims to trial and test new technologies in multi-operator collaboration field trials, enabling faster, lower-cost trials and wider industry adoption in the UK and beyond, aligning with UKCS cost and emission reduction targets.

Solutions for rigless plug and abandonment will be key for cost-efficient, environmentally sensitive, and compliant decommissioning of wells.

New innovations will support operators in meeting regulatory requirements, while addressing technical challenges such as accessing the wellbore without a drilling rig.

Successful applicants for the scheme will get exposure to consortium members, which includes Harbour Energy, ConocoPhillips, Respol, TotalEnergies and Petrobras, with potential for support in developing, trialling and testing technologies.

In addition, successful applicants will have the chance to engage with similar operator consortiums in Norway, Denmark, Australia and Canada.

The call is in connection with NZTC’s Well Decommissioning Collaboration initiative, which is actively supported by the Technology Leadership Board, North Sea Transition Authority, and Offshore Energies UK.

Industry leaders have previously warned that time is running out for companies to develop “ground-breaking technologies” to decommission North Sea assets.

Decommissioning manager at the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) Alasdair Thomas said that new technologies need to come to market “in the next five years” if they are going to make a difference, especially on well plugging and abandonment.

Project manager for NZTC’s Well Decommissioning Collaboration Lewis Harper said: “Collaboration is rooted in everything we do at NZTZ. Our Wells Decommissioning Collaboration initiative highlights how joint innovation is crucial for advancing technologies needed for affordable and sustainable well decommissioning, supporting the industry in reaching its net zero targets.

“It’s an exciting chance for emerging developers to join in, gain exposure, and potentially receive support to propel their technology development.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Donald Cameron added: “This is a fantastic initiative that aims to deliver innovative and affordable solutions through information sharing and trials to help secure the future prosperity of the energy sector while helping to achieve our net zero goals. I encourage those working with this technology to find out more.

“The UK Government is investing £90 million in the Net Zero Technology Centre and more than £3 billion to level up right across Scotland.”