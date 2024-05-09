Australia backs $47 billion gas sector’s role in transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Australia backs $47 billion gas sector’s role in transition

By Bloomberg
09/05/2024, 11:48 am
© CARLA GOTTGENSAn LNG ship refuels at a facility in Karratha, Western Australia. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg
Australia is calling for the development of new natural gas resources to ensure it remains affordable and the nation continues as a major exporter, the latest shift by the center-left Labor government toward greater support for the fossil fuel.

The government released a long-term framework, called the Future Gas Strategy, on Thursday to establish gas’s role in the transition to cleaner energy, as it looks to meet a target for net zero by 2050. That will open it up to criticism to pandering to the A$72 billion ($47 billion) liquefied natural gas export industry, which argues that the nation faces a domestic shortfall as new projects have been stalled by onerous regulations.

“The strategy makes it clear that gas will remain an important source of energy through to 2050 and beyond,” Minister for Resources Madeleine King said in a statement. “Gas plays a crucial role in supporting our economy. We will need continued exploration, investment and development.”

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Biggest LNG Exporters | US has surpassed Australia, Qatar as production surged

The new strategy has been received warmly by the industry, with Australian Energy Producers Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch calling it a “clear indication of the ongoing role and importance of natural gas.” But environmental groups and left-wing lawmakers are furious, with Greens leader Adam Bandt calling Labor “climate frauds.”

“Instead of electrifying homes and businesses, Labor has caved into the big coal and gas corporations who want to mine giant climate bombs,” Bandt said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government was elected in May 2022 with a strong mandate to take tough action on climate change, and Australia is replacing its aging fleet of coal-fired power generation with renewables and has introduced fuel-emission standards. The new gas strategy echoes major energy producers including Chevron Corp. and Shell Plc, who say the fuel is needed in the energy transition.

There are currently no alternatives to natural gas including in “the processing of critical minerals or some high heat manufacturing uses, which we hope we’ll be able to use hydrogen for,” King said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “But in the meantime, you can’t have wishful thinking that that might happen without having the backup.”

As part of the strategy, King has threatened to look at strengthening “use it or lose it” provisions in the Commonwealth’s lease-retention policies, to encourage faster development of potential sites. Speaking at a press conference in Canberra on Thursday, McCulloch said substantial new investment would be needed in the Australian market to avoid shortfalls.

Australia exports almost all of the gas it produces and its massive LNG facilities are among its worst polluters. Some of the biggest buyers — including Japan and South Korea — have raised concerns about future supply and King has visited both nations to assure them all contracts will be honored.

