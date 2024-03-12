Finalists announced for 2024 Decom Mission Awards in Aberdeen

Decommissioning trade body Decom Mission has announced the finalists for the 2024 Decom Mission Awards, set to take place in Aberdeen on 21st May.

Decom Mission established the awards, now in its seventh year, to highlight excellence and achievements across the decommissioning sector, including offshore oil and gas, nuclear and renewable energy.

This year’s awards ceremony will recognise outstanding efforts in innovation and sustainability, with nominees vying for the coveted ‘Emerging Professional’ and ‘Company of the Year’ titles.

Winners at the Decom Mission awards ceremony last year included TAQA, J+S Subsea, Promethean Decommissioning Company, James Fisher Decommissioning and Lewis Mackay of DeepOcean Subsea Services.

Decom Mission chief executive officer Sam Long said: “Identifying, communicating and facilitating member opportunities across the global oil and gas, nuclear and renewable industries are always a key focus for us.

“However, it’s also vital that we raise awareness of recent and current activity by celebrating and sharing some of the decommissioning accomplishments of asset owners and the supply chain.

“Their activity helps set the tone for the future of this industry, and I extend my congratulations to this year’s finalists for their approach and the results they’ve gained.”

2024 Decom Mission Awards Nominees

Innovation in Decommissioning

HydraWell

Utility ROV Services Ltd

Decom Engineering

Emerging Professional in Decommissioning

Hamish Gillies, PDi

Luke Fossett, Stork

Chloe Grigor, DeepOcean

Sustainability

Coretrax

Kishorn Port Ltd

AF Offshore Decom

Decom Mission Member Company of the Year

PDi

Thompsons of Prudhoe

Control Cutter

The 2024 Decom Mission Awards will be held at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen during ‘Decom Week‘.