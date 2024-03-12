Finalists announced for 2024 Decom Mission Awards in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Finalists announced for 2024 Decom Mission Awards in Aberdeen

By Energy Reporter
12/03/2024, 4:39 pm Updated: 12/03/2024, 4:44 pm
© Supplied by Decom Mission(L-R) Promethean Decom winner Member Award, James Fisher winner Innovation in Decommissioning, J+S Subsea winner Sustainability, Sam Long CEO Decom Mission, TAQA winner Photography Award, Rob Lindsay receiving the award on behalf of Lewis Mackay winner Emerging Professional.
(L-R) Promethean Decom winner Member Award, James Fisher winner Innovation in Decommissioning, J+S Subsea winner Sustainability, Sam Long CEO Decom Mission, TAQA winner Photography Award, Rob Lindsay receiving the award on behalf of Lewis Mackay winner Emerging Professional.

Decommissioning trade body Decom Mission has announced the finalists for the 2024 Decom Mission Awards, set to take place in Aberdeen on 21st May.

Decom Mission established the awards, now in its seventh year, to highlight excellence and achievements across the decommissioning sector, including offshore oil and gas, nuclear and renewable energy.

This year’s awards ceremony will recognise outstanding efforts in innovation and sustainability, with nominees vying for the coveted ‘Emerging Professional’ and ‘Company of the Year’ titles.

Winners at the Decom Mission awards ceremony last year included TAQA, J+S Subsea, Promethean Decommissioning Company, James Fisher Decommissioning and Lewis Mackay of DeepOcean Subsea Services.

Decom Mission chief executive officer Sam Long said: “Identifying, communicating and facilitating member opportunities across the global oil and gas, nuclear and renewable industries are always a key focus for us.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
(L-R) Richard Lind (Ashtead Technology general manager), Sam Long (CEO Decom Mission), Callum Falconer (operation director Decom Mission).. Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“However, it’s also vital that we raise awareness of recent and current activity by celebrating and sharing some of the decommissioning accomplishments of asset owners and the supply chain.

“Their activity helps set the tone for the future of this industry, and I extend my congratulations to this year’s finalists for their approach and the results they’ve gained.”

2024 Decom Mission Awards Nominees

Innovation in Decommissioning 

  • HydraWell
  • Utility ROV Services Ltd
  • Decom Engineering

Emerging Professional in Decommissioning

  • Hamish Gillies, PDi
  • Luke Fossett, Stork
  • Chloe Grigor, DeepOcean

Sustainability 

  • Coretrax
  • Kishorn Port Ltd
  • AF Offshore Decom

Decom Mission Member Company of the Year 

  • PDi
  • Thompsons of Prudhoe
  • Control Cutter

The 2024 Decom Mission Awards will be held at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen during ‘Decom Week‘.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts