Finalists announced for 2024 Decom Mission Awards in Aberdeen

Decommissioning trade body Decom Mission has announced the finalists for the 2024 Decom Mission Awards, set to take place in Aberdeen on 21st May.
Decom Mission established the awards, now in its seventh year, to highlight excellence and achievements across the decommissioning sector, including offshore oil and gas, nuclear and renewable energy.
This year’s awards ceremony will recognise outstanding efforts in innovation and sustainability, with nominees vying for the coveted ‘Emerging Professional’ and ‘Company of the Year’ titles.
Winners at the Decom Mission awards ceremony last year included TAQA, J+S Subsea, Promethean Decommissioning Company, James Fisher Decommissioning and Lewis Mackay of DeepOcean Subsea Services.
Decom Mission chief executive officer Sam Long said: “Identifying, communicating and facilitating member opportunities across the global oil and gas, nuclear and renewable industries are always a key focus for us.
“However, it’s also vital that we raise awareness of recent and current activity by celebrating and sharing some of the decommissioning accomplishments of asset owners and the supply chain.
“Their activity helps set the tone for the future of this industry, and I extend my congratulations to this year’s finalists for their approach and the results they’ve gained.”
2024 Decom Mission Awards Nominees
Innovation in Decommissioning
- HydraWell
- Utility ROV Services Ltd
- Decom Engineering
Emerging Professional in Decommissioning
- Hamish Gillies, PDi
- Luke Fossett, Stork
- Chloe Grigor, DeepOcean
Sustainability
- Coretrax
- Kishorn Port Ltd
- AF Offshore Decom
Decom Mission Member Company of the Year
- PDi
- Thompsons of Prudhoe
- Control Cutter
The 2024 Decom Mission Awards will be held at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen during ‘Decom Week‘.