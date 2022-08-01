UK well slot: Orlov awaits after Edinburgh dud

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As of 25 July, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are three exploration wells active, with two in the CNS and one in the NNS.

West of Shetland

No E&A wells have been drilled in the WoS area since the 206/21-1 Howick well in 2019 and there are no wells planned to be drilled in 2022 at this time.

Northern North Sea

The Serica-operated 3/24c-6 North Eigg HPHT exploration well was spudded with the Paul B Lloyd Jr semi-sub on 11 July.