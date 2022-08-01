UK well slot: Orlov awaits after Edinburgh dud

As of 25 July, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are three exploration wells active, with two in the CNS and one in the NNS.
West of Shetland
No E&A wells have been drilled in the WoS area since the 206/21-1 Howick well in 2019 and there are no wells planned to be drilled in 2022 at this time.
Northern North Sea
The Serica-operated 3/24c-6 North Eigg HPHT exploration well was spudded with the Paul B Lloyd Jr semi-sub on 11 July.
