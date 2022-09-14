Equinor and Soliton target 100m barrel North Sea exploration prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Equinor and Soliton target 100m barrel North Sea exploration prize

Equinor and Soliton Resources will drill an exploration prospect targeting up to 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in the UK North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
14/09/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 14/09/2022, 3:11 pm
© Bloombergequinor soliton

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has granted the pair a “Phase C” licence, which commits them to drilling an exploration well at “Isolde” in the central sector.

Equinor holds 85% of Isolde, in licence P2390, after farming in with Soliton in 2019, and has committed to drilling the exploration well.

The pair expect the prospect to have similar resources to other analogous fields in the Central North Sea with a salt diapir flank trap geology, at up to 100 million barrels of oil equivalent.

A dozen such fields have been discovered in the region, Soliton said, some of which have been brought into production as tiebacks to the Shell Shearwater hub.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Soliton managing director Graham Goffey said timing of the well remains to be determined by the joint venture on this “promising, low risk target”.

Mr Goffey is a geoscientist by training, with a career spanning more than 35 years working across firms including Conoco, Lasmo, Paladin Resources and PA Resources.

Windfall tax

He founded Soliton in 2017, where he and family members are primary shareholders, and he is also the advocacy lead for the UK exploration task force industry group.

Discussing the state of exploration in the sector, and the impact of the government’s recently-imposed windfall tax, he said uncertainty is “anathema” to the industry.

“The basin is in flux; some of the super-majors have departed, following the utility companies, whilst some of the private equity-backed companies have less appetite for exploration and appraisal.

“People forget that in 2014-15 and 2020-21 the sector was on its knees with low commodity prices and recovery is always slow. Price recovery in 2021/22, especially for gas, is driving high profitability for those companies without cautious hedges in place.

“In the current situation, industry has to expect to contribute some of its profitability to solving the energy price crisis. However if the ‘problem’ as it were is excess profitability, the solution is not a rushed and under-consulted windfall tax (WFT) which creates uncertainty for a sector that invests for the long term. Elements of the detailed implementation of the WFT remain ambiguous to industry.”

Mr Goffey instead suggested a full consultation with industry, assessing how the levy can be used while ensuring returns for companies while meeting security of supply and decarbonisation targets, would be a better way of managing the sector.

“Uncertainty is anathema to the industry and capital is in short supply – partially due to the maturing basin, partly through focus on global supply reduction, partly due to local windfall-related uncertainty.”

