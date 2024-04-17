Orcadian says Elke North Sea prospect has potential to be ‘bigger than Pilot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Orcadian says Elke North Sea prospect has potential to be ‘bigger than Pilot’

Orcadian Energy CEO also said first oil could be achieved at its Pilot development by 2028
By Mathew Perry
17/04/2024, 6:45 am Updated: 17/04/2024, 6:47 am
© Shutterstock / Lukasz ZAthena Exploration
Oil rig silhouette in the North Sea

The chief executive officer of North Sea oil and gas firm Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA) says the company’s Elke prospect could be a bigger development than its Pilot field.

Speaking during an investor update, Orcadian CEO Steve Brown said the company wants to maximise the value of Elke and the nearby Narwhal prospect.

The two prospects contain an estimated 53 million barrels of contingent resources, while the Pilot field contains an estimated 79 million barrels.

But Mr Brown said there are appraisal and exploration opportunities close to Elke which could “easily double” its resource base.

“We think actually Elke could be a bigger development than Pilot,” he said.

© Supplied by Orcadian Energy
A map showing licences held by Orcadian Energy in the North Sea.

“We’re excited about Elke and we’re focused on how we can move that forward as fast as possible.”

Pilot field first oil possible by 2028

Meanwhile, Mr Brown said Orcadian and its partner Ping Petroleum could feasibly achieve first oil at the site by 2028.

Orcadian Energy recently completed a farm-out deal for 81.25% of the licence covering the Pilot field with Malaysia’s Ping Petroleum, and Mr Brown said the firms expect to have a field development plan (FDP) submitted and approved by 2025.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator recently granted a conditional extension to the licence covering Pilot to November 2025.

Mr Brown said the primary focus for Orcadian now is to support Ping in selecting the right vessel to produce the Pilot field, which it expects to be electrified using either a dedicated wind turbine or nearby planned wind farm developments.

Orcadian Energy: Electrification to bring ‘big changes’ to North Sea

Mr Brown said the North Sea will soon be split into two groups covering electrified and non-electrified fields, and “it will be the electrified fields that everyone wants to own”.

“There’s some big changes coming for the North Sea,” he said.

“If you own production in an asset that is not going to electrify, you’re not going to be able to push out the COP [cessation of production] date any longer.

“Those are going to become very difficult assets to own, but new electrified developments will be the ones people want in the future.”

© Supplied by -
The Anasuria FPSO, operated by a Ping Petroleum and Anasuria Hibiscus joint venture company.

Orcadian and Ping are also pursuing a phased development approach to Pilot, drilling five wells before first oil and a subsequent five wells afterwards.

A total of 22 platform wells will be drilled to complete the development, Mr Brown said.

Orcadian is also confident in its approach to pursue a polymer flood technique for the development, similar to the approach taken by Ithaca Energy for its Captain project.

Mr Brown said Ithaca has enjoyed “consistent success [applying polymer flood] across the Captain field”.

“We’re very confident that this is the right way to develop this field,” he said.

33rd NSTA Licensing Round

Elsewhere, Mr Brown said the company is also optimistic about several recent licence awards it received in the first two tranches of the latest North Sea licensing round.

Orcadian was one of the big winners in the 33rd round, securing nine blocks spread across two separate licences in the Central North Sea in separate partnerships with Parkmead Group and Australia’s Triangle Energy.

Orcadian will partner with operator Parkmead Group (AIM:PMG) on a series of blocks which contains a “very substantial” heavy oil discovery at Fynn.

© Supplied by Orcadian Energy
The ‘Fynn’ Licence offered to Orcadian Energy and Parkmead Group in the second tranche of the NSTA 33rd licensing round.

Alongside six other undeveloped oil discoveries within the licence, the Fynn licence contains estimated gross P50 contingent recoverable resource of 292 million barrels.

Meanwhile, in its other partnership with Triangle Energy (ASX:TEG), Orcadian estimates the ‘Mid-North Sea High’ (MNSH) could contain up to 336 bcf of gross prospective recoverable resource on a P50 basis.

After its success in the first two tranches, Mr Brown said Orcadian is confident it will receive a further licence award in the third tranche covering the Southern North Sea (SNS).

Orcadian said its SNS application “includes a discovery with 114 bcf of sales gas which could be developed as a potential gas-to-wire project, with integrated carbon capture, which could deliver baseload electricity with minimal emissions and a compelling prospect with 153 bcf of prospective resources”.

Mr Brown said he expects the NSTA to announce the final tranche of licenses in late April or early May this year.

 

 

 

 

