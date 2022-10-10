‘Company-maker’ Serenity discovery disappoints at appraisal for i3 Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

‘Company-maker’ Serenity discovery disappoints at appraisal for i3 Energy

i3 Energy (LON: I3E) has announced “disappointing” results for the hotly-anticipated appraisal of its Serenity discovery in the North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/10/2022, 7:49 am Updated: 10/10/2022, 11:57 am
Stena Drilling's Stena Don rig.

i3 Energy (LON: I3E) has announced “disappointing” results for the hotly-anticipated appraisal of its Serenity discovery in the North Sea.

London and Toronto-listed i3 had been hoping to shore up an estimated 100million recoverable barrels from Serenity, about 80 miles off Aberdeen.

Hydrocarbons were “not present” at the 13/23c-12 appraisal, having been drilled to a total depth of 5,630 ft below sea level.

Shares in i3 are down 11% as of 8.10am to 24.3 pence.

I3 said over 100-ft of hydrocarbon-bearing Captain sands were found in “various sequences” but were saturated with water.

The targeted rocks, Lower Cretaceuos Captain sand, had contained oil and gas in the 13/23c-10 well, which made the discovery in 2019, but were not found in this latest well.

Still planning to develop

i3 Energy CEO Majid Shafiq previously suggested Serenity would be a “company-maker” for the Westhill-headquartered firm.

Despite the results, he indicated there is still a way forward for the field.

“Whilst this result is disappointing, we and Europa (having satisfied the farm-in conditions) will use the data recovered to improve our understanding of the Serenity field and the architecture and geometry of the Captain sand reservoir intervals.

“The data will also improve our understanding of the extent and geometry of the oil-bearing sand found in the 13/23c-10 discovery well. This will allow us to proceed with the planning and evaluation of a preferred development option, initially focussed on the eastern area of the mapped structure around the discovery well.”

Majid Shafiq, chief executive of i3 Energy

The total cost of the well is £10.4m, £4.8m of which is being covered by Europa Oil and Gas which owns a 25% stake in the well.

Executed by Stena Drilling’s Stena Don, the well will now be plugged and abandoned.

Europa CEO Simon Oddie said the results have “improved our understanding” of the Serenity field and the data “will help us establish a suitable development plan to maximise the value of the already discovered resources within the eastern area of the Serenity field”.

11.56: This article previously said the well was drilling by Dolphin Drilling. It has been amended to clarify that the Stena Don rig carried out the work.

