i3 Energy to drill ‘company-maker’ Serenity appraisal this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

i3 Energy to drill ‘company-maker’ Serenity appraisal this month

i3 Energy (LON: I3E) has said it will drill its “company-maker” Serenity appraisal well this month.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/09/2022, 11:11 am Updated: 12/09/2022, 4:19 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Allister Thomasi3 Energy Serenity
i3 Energy chief executive, Majid Shafiq

i3 Energy (LON: I3E) has said it will drill its “company-maker” Serenity appraisal well this month.

The firm, headquartered in Westhill just outside of Aberdeen, said it is on track to spud the well in the Central North Sea.

i3 Energy had previously hoped to do so as early as Q1 of this year.

However things have progressed in the form of a recent 25% farm-out to Europa Oil and Gas, in exchange for Europa funding 46.25% of the cost to a gross cap of £15 million.

Anything above that will be funded in proportion to the respective working interest of each company

London and Toronto-listed i3 is hoping for 100 million recoverable barrels from the Serenity oil project.

The development has numerous “evacuation options”, CEO Majid Shafiq said last year, including the Bleo Holm floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), or the Captain field.

However if resources are as strong as hoped, then I3 will go for a standalone FPSO for it.

Releasing its half-year report today, Mr Shafiq said: “We are very pleased to announce a solid set of results for the first half of the year. These reflect the hard work of our staff in Canada and the UK in successfully progressing our business plan on all fronts.

“We have made great strides in executing efficiently on our operated drilling program in Canada, with all wells drilled being on prognosis geologically and production contributions now commencing following tie-ins to infrastructure.

“We are also very happy to bring in a partner to the Serenity oil field in the UK and plans to drill the appraisal well are on track to spud this month. Our operations team continue to perform diligently to maintain our base production volumes, whilst operating safely with no lost time incidents being recorded. We also published our inaugural annual ESG report which set out our commitment to high ESG standards and operating practises.

“Our move to a monthly dividend program reflects our confidence in the stability and resilience of our production assets and we look forward to updating the market over the next quarter as our busy drilling program continues.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts