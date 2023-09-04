Global Maritime secures work on ONE-Dyas North Sea gas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Global Maritime secures work on ONE-Dyas North Sea gas project

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/09/2023, 10:39 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Global MaritimeThe N05-A project will run on power from the nearby Riffgat offshore wind farm.
The N05-A project will run on power from the nearby Riffgat offshore wind farm.

Offshore engineering consultancy Global Maritime has secured marine warranty surveyor (MWS) services for a ONE-Dyas North Sea field.

The project at the N05-A gas asset will include the installation of a six-legged platform, export pipeline, and subsea power cable.

Operator ONE-Dyas sanctioned the £450m N05-A field in September, the largest investment in a natural gas development in the Netherlands in the last 15 years.

Global Maritime’s MWS services will cover third-party document review and onsite surveillance throughout the mobilisation, transport, and installation phases of the offshore infrastructure.

The N05-A project blends the production of gas with offshore wind, with the nearby Riffgat offshore wind farm providing green energy to power the platform.

It means operational emissions from the North Sea asset will be close to zero.

ONE-Dyas is also exploring opportunities for nature-inclusive construction, identifying further system integration between wind and gas and opportunities that can contribute to research and nature development in the area.

Matthew Taylor, Global Maritime UK MWS lead, said: “This is an exciting project for Global Maritime to be involved in, not only does it build our relationship with ONE-Dyas, but showcases our expertise in both gas and renewable energy projects.”

N05-A is part of the GEMS area in the Dutch North Sea – ‘Gateway to the Ems’, referring to an area, about 12 – 62 miles north of the mouth of the River Ems.

The expected volume to be produced from the N05-A field and surrounding prospects is 4.5 to 13 billion Nm3 (normal cubic metres), with gas from the project to be ready for Dutch and German households by winter 2024.

The potential of the wider Dutch-German GEMS field has been estimated at around 50 billion Nm3 in total, depending on exploration success.

ONE-Dyas is 33% owner-operator, alongside joint venture partners Discover Exploration (27%) and EBN (40%).

N05-A aims to deliver first gas to Dutch and German households by the end of 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts