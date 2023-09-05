EnQuest takes first half loss, calls for government action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

EnQuest takes first half loss, calls for government action

"The UK's oil and gas sector faces significant challenges and loss of competitiveness due to uncertainty following the adverse changes to the fiscal regime,” said EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2023, 7:14 am Updated: 05/09/2023, 7:52 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© EnQuestenquest sullom voe

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) has reported a loss after tax for the first half of the year, citing the impact of the UK’s windfall tax, the Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

Before tax, the company put profit at $112.9 million, down from the same period in 2022 when this reached $182.6mn. After tax, this figure fell to a loss of $21.2mn, down from a profit of $203.5mn in 2022.

“The UK’s oil and gas sector faces significant challenges and loss of competitiveness due to uncertainty following the adverse changes to the fiscal regime,” said EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu.

“While we appreciate the Government’s intentions to improve the attractiveness of the sector through the Energy Security Investment Mechanism, we believe timely legislative reform is required to restore confidence in the UK oil and gas sector to protect jobs and deliver both energy security and decarbonisation.”

While the company blamed the UK taxes, production was down as were prices. In the first half, the company produced 45,480 barrels of oil equivalent per day net, down from 49,726 boepd.

Oil prices fell to $75.8 per boe, from $89.9 per boe.

Revenue was down to $732.7mn, from $943.5mn, while adjusted EBITDA was $399.2mn, from $536.3mn.

Down debt

Bseisu noted a strong operational performance from the company, including the return to service of Kraken. This, he said, had driven free cash flow generation to $140mn in the first half.

As a result, the company paid down its net debt by $125mn from year end, reducing this to $591.2mn.

“Within the core business, we have a significant work programme in the second half of the year, including further drilling at Magnus and at Golden Eagle and a continuation of well plug and abandonment activities at Heather and Thistle, which we expect to deliver in line with 2023 guidance,” said the CEO.

EnQuest has won carbon capture and storage (CCS) licences, he continued, with the company committing to scope 1 and 2 net zero by 2040.

“As we navigate the challenges posed by the EPL, we remain focused on further strengthening our Balance sheet, to unlock organic and inorganic growth opportunities, as well as our differentiated tax advantage, to grow the business and deliver returns to shareholders.”

The company also announced the appointment of a new non-executive director, Michael Borrell, as of September 5.

Borrell previously worked for TotalEnergies in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

In addition, the company has announced plans to cancel its Stockholm listing, citing the increased regulatory burden linked to the UK’s departure from the European Union.

